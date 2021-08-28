Local results: Football, Volleyball

High School football
Saturday's Scores
Parker 26, Rapid City Christian 0
Potter County 58, Newell 8
Red Cloud 48, Standing Rock, N.D. 16
Sioux Falls Lincoln 47, Rapid City Central 6
Wagner 55, Bennett County 6
Watertown 38, Sturgis Brown 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Garretson vs. Hanson, ppd.
Sioux Falls O'Gorman vs. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, ppd. to Aug 30th.
High School Volleyball
Saturday's Scores
Aberdeen Central def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-19, 25-17, 18-25, 30-32, 15-13
Castlewood def. Sioux Valley, 25-18, 25-19, 25-14
Pierre def. Rapid City Central, 25-17, 25-20, 25-13
Alpha IV Tournament
Baltic def. Flandreau, 25-18, 25-11
Flandreau def. Tri-Valley, 20-25, 25-22, 25-17
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Flandreau, 25-18, 25-19
Bennett County Triangular=
Stanley County def. Bennett County, 25-16, 16-25, 25-8, 21-25, 15-8
Wall def. Bennett County, 25-20, 25-23, 25-18
Canton Tournament
Pool 1
Canton def. Dell Rapids, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22
Canton def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-17, 22-25, 25-10
Canton def. West Sioux, Iowa, 26-24, 25-20
Dell Rapids def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-9, 25-11
West Sioux, Iowa def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-21, 25-19
Pool 2
Garretson def. Canistota, 25-9, 25-13
Garretson def. Lennox, 25-13, 25-11
Garretson def. West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa, 25-18, 25-13
Custer Tournament
Hill City def. Red Cloud, 25-6, 25-10
Newell def. Red Cloud, 25-13, 25-23
Estelline Tournament
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-22, 25-18
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-13, 25-9
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Wilmot, 25-19, 25-14
Estelline/Hendricks def. Langford, 24-26, 25-20, 25-14
Hamlin def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 19-25, 25-22, 27-25
Langford def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-20, 25-17
Langford def. Waubay/Summit, 25-8, 25-16
Langford def. Webster, 25-18, 25-23
Huron Invitational
Brandon Valley def. Huron, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22
Brandon Valley def. Spearfish, 25-16, 25-12
Brookings def. Sturgis Brown, 25-11, 25-20
Chester def. Douglas, 25-13, 25-10
Chester def. Spearfish, 25-12, 25-15
Harrisburg def. Brookings, 25-19, 25-14
Harrisburg def. Douglas, 25-19, 25-17
Huron def. Brookings, 25-11, 25-22
Huron def. Spearfish, 25-23, 25-12
Mitchell def. Chester, 27-25, 25-17
Mitchell def. Douglas, 25-17, 25-4
Mitchell def. Watertown, 25-15, 25-16
Sioux Falls Christian def. Brandon Valley, 25-19, 29-27
Sioux Falls Christian def. Brookings, 25-16, 25-9
Sioux Falls Christian def. Harrisburg, 25-14, 25-21
Sioux Falls Christian def. Sturgis Brown, 25-2, 25-8
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Brandon Valley, 16-28, 25-20, 25-19
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Huron, 25-21, 25-22
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Mitchell, 25-20, 32-30
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Spearfish, 25-9, 25-7
Watertown def. Chester, 25-19, 25-16
Watertown def. Douglas, 25-15, 25-22
Huron Tournament
Harrisburg def. Sturgis Brown, 25-15, 25-11
Watertown def. Sturgis Brown, 25-10, 25-10
Irene-Wakonda Tournament
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Centerville, 25-6, 25-11
Gayville-Volin def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 25-12, 25-14
Irene-Wakonda def. Menno, 11-25, 25-11, 25-12
Scotland def. Lower Brule, 25-15, 25-19
Championship
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Gayville-Volin, 25-21, 25-23
Consolation
Centerville def. Lower Brule, 25-20, 25-11
Menno def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 22-25, 25-19, 25-17
Fifth Place
Menno def. Centerville, 25-27, 25-16, 25-23
Semifinal
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Scotland, 25-14, 25-22
Gayville-Volin def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-15, 27-25
Seventh Place
Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Lower Brule, 25-19, 25-17
Third Place
Scotland def. Irene-Wakonda, 16-25, 25-15, 25-13
Jones County Triangular
Jones County def. Little Wound, 25-16, 25-15, 25-12
Norfolk Invitational
Pool A
Norfolk, Neb. def. Yankton, 20-25, 25-14, 25-21
Yankton def. Kearney, Neb., 23-25, 26-24, 25-22
Yankton def. South Sioux City, Neb., 25-14, 25-18
Third Place
Columbus, Neb. def. Yankton, 25-12, 25-21
Parkston Tournament
Northwestern def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-19, 25-15
Northwestern def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-15, 25-21, 26-24
Northwestern def. Parkston, 25-14, 25-20
Northwestern def. Wagner, 25-22, 25-11
Wagner def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-13, 25-10
Wagner def. McCook Central/Montrose, 18-25, 25-21, 25-19
Wagner def. Parkston, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19
Rapid City Christian Tournament
Madison def. Faith, 25-10, 25-10
Madison def. Scottsbluff, Neb., 25-19, 25-21
Madison def. St. Thomas More, 19-25, 25-16, 25-13
New Underwood def. Faith, 25-13, 27-25
Rapid City Christian def. Madison, 25-22, 27-29, 25-22
Rapid City Christian def. New Underwood, 25-14, 25-18
Rapid City Christian def. Scottsbluff, Neb., 25-11, 20-25, 25-23
Rapid City Christian def. St. Thomas More, 25-17, 25-14
Scottsbluff, Neb. def. Faith, 25-13, 25-20
Scottsbluff, Neb. def. New Underwood, 25-12, 25-18
St. Thomas More def. Faith, 25-21, 25-22
St. Thomas More def. New Underwood, 25-17, 25-17