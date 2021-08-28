 Skip to main content
Local results: Football, Volleyball
High School football

Saturday's Scores

Parker 26, Rapid City Christian 0

Potter County 58, Newell 8

Red Cloud 48, Standing Rock, N.D. 16

Sioux Falls Lincoln 47, Rapid City Central 6

Wagner 55, Bennett County 6

Watertown 38, Sturgis Brown 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Garretson vs. Hanson, ppd.

Sioux Falls O'Gorman vs. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, ppd. to Aug 30th.

High School Volleyball

Saturday's Scores

Aberdeen Central def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-19, 25-17, 18-25, 30-32, 15-13

Castlewood def. Sioux Valley, 25-18, 25-19, 25-14

Pierre def. Rapid City Central, 25-17, 25-20, 25-13

Alpha IV Tournament

Baltic def. Flandreau, 25-18, 25-11

Flandreau def. Tri-Valley, 20-25, 25-22, 25-17

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Flandreau, 25-18, 25-19

Bennett County Triangular=

Stanley County def. Bennett County, 25-16, 16-25, 25-8, 21-25, 15-8

Wall def. Bennett County, 25-20, 25-23, 25-18

Canton Tournament

Pool 1

Canton def. Dell Rapids, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22

Canton def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-17, 22-25, 25-10

Canton def. West Sioux, Iowa, 26-24, 25-20

Dell Rapids def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-9, 25-11

West Sioux, Iowa def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-21, 25-19

Pool 2

Garretson def. Canistota, 25-9, 25-13

Garretson def. Lennox, 25-13, 25-11

Garretson def. West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa, 25-18, 25-13

Custer Tournament

Hill City def. Red Cloud, 25-6, 25-10

Newell def. Red Cloud, 25-13, 25-23

Estelline Tournament

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-22, 25-18

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-13, 25-9

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Wilmot, 25-19, 25-14

Estelline/Hendricks def. Langford, 24-26, 25-20, 25-14

Hamlin def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 19-25, 25-22, 27-25

Langford def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-20, 25-17

Langford def. Waubay/Summit, 25-8, 25-16

Langford def. Webster, 25-18, 25-23

Huron Invitational

Brandon Valley def. Huron, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22

Brandon Valley def. Spearfish, 25-16, 25-12

Brookings def. Sturgis Brown, 25-11, 25-20

Chester def. Douglas, 25-13, 25-10

Chester def. Spearfish, 25-12, 25-15

Harrisburg def. Brookings, 25-19, 25-14

Harrisburg def. Douglas, 25-19, 25-17

Huron def. Brookings, 25-11, 25-22

Huron def. Spearfish, 25-23, 25-12

Mitchell def. Chester, 27-25, 25-17

Mitchell def. Douglas, 25-17, 25-4

Mitchell def. Watertown, 25-15, 25-16

Sioux Falls Christian def. Brandon Valley, 25-19, 29-27

Sioux Falls Christian def. Brookings, 25-16, 25-9

Sioux Falls Christian def. Harrisburg, 25-14, 25-21

Sioux Falls Christian def. Sturgis Brown, 25-2, 25-8

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Brandon Valley, 16-28, 25-20, 25-19

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Huron, 25-21, 25-22

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Mitchell, 25-20, 32-30

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Spearfish, 25-9, 25-7

Watertown def. Chester, 25-19, 25-16

Watertown def. Douglas, 25-15, 25-22

Huron Tournament

Harrisburg def. Sturgis Brown, 25-15, 25-11

Watertown def. Sturgis Brown, 25-10, 25-10

Irene-Wakonda Tournament

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Centerville, 25-6, 25-11

Gayville-Volin def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 25-12, 25-14

Irene-Wakonda def. Menno, 11-25, 25-11, 25-12

Scotland def. Lower Brule, 25-15, 25-19

Championship

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Gayville-Volin, 25-21, 25-23

Consolation

Centerville def. Lower Brule, 25-20, 25-11

Menno def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 22-25, 25-19, 25-17

Fifth Place

Menno def. Centerville, 25-27, 25-16, 25-23

Semifinal

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Scotland, 25-14, 25-22

Gayville-Volin def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-15, 27-25

Seventh Place

Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Lower Brule, 25-19, 25-17

Third Place

Scotland def. Irene-Wakonda, 16-25, 25-15, 25-13

Jones County Triangular

Jones County def. Little Wound, 25-16, 25-15, 25-12

Norfolk Invitational

Pool A

Norfolk, Neb. def. Yankton, 20-25, 25-14, 25-21

Yankton def. Kearney, Neb., 23-25, 26-24, 25-22

Yankton def. South Sioux City, Neb., 25-14, 25-18

Third Place

Columbus, Neb. def. Yankton, 25-12, 25-21

Parkston Tournament

Northwestern def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-19, 25-15

Northwestern def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-15, 25-21, 26-24

Northwestern def. Parkston, 25-14, 25-20

Northwestern def. Wagner, 25-22, 25-11

Wagner def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-13, 25-10

Wagner def. McCook Central/Montrose, 18-25, 25-21, 25-19

Wagner def. Parkston, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19

Rapid City Christian Tournament

Madison def. Faith, 25-10, 25-10

Madison def. Scottsbluff, Neb., 25-19, 25-21

Madison def. St. Thomas More, 19-25, 25-16, 25-13

New Underwood def. Faith, 25-13, 27-25

Rapid City Christian def. Madison, 25-22, 27-29, 25-22

Rapid City Christian def. New Underwood, 25-14, 25-18

Rapid City Christian def. Scottsbluff, Neb., 25-11, 20-25, 25-23

Rapid City Christian def. St. Thomas More, 25-17, 25-14

Scottsbluff, Neb. def. Faith, 25-13, 25-20

Scottsbluff, Neb. def. New Underwood, 25-12, 25-18

St. Thomas More def. Faith, 25-21, 25-22

St. Thomas More def. New Underwood, 25-17, 25-17

