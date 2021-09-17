 Skip to main content
Local Results: Football, Volleyball
Local Results: Football, Volleyball

High School football

Friday's Scores

Alcester-Hudson 70, Centerville 54

Avon 58, Burke 36

Belle Fourche 40, Custer 12

Bon Homme 24, Kimball/White Lake 18

Brandon Valley 13, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 10

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 38, Flandreau 13

Brookings 30, Aberdeen Central 7

Canistota 56, Garretson 50, OT

Canton 42, Vermillion 7

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 20, St. Francis Indian 12

Corsica/Stickney 46, Colome 6

Dakota Valley 45, Sisseton 12

DeSmet 62, Arlington/Lake Preston 0

Dell Rapids 28, Lennox 14

Deuel 38, Dakota Hills 8

Elk Point-Jefferson 34, Beresford 7

Elkton-Lake Benton 56, Deubrook 6

Faulkton 28, Hitchcock-Tulare 24

Florence/Henry 47, Great Plains Lutheran 0

Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 55, Bennett County 6

Groton Area 23, Mobridge-Pollock 14

Hamlin 32, Leola/Frederick 0

Hanson 34, Viborg-Hurley 0

Harding County 57, Dupree 7

Harrisburg 29, Sioux Falls Washington 23, 2OT

Herreid/Selby Area 60, Kadoka Area 6

Howard 48, Irene-Wakonda 12

Ipswich 34, Warner 6

Langford 61, Waverly-South Shore 31

Lead-Deadwood 48, Hill City 8

Lemmon/McIntosh 56, Faith 0

Lower Brule 65, Takini 8

Madison 9, Milbank 0

New Underwood 44, Jones County 0

North Central Co-Op 28, Northwestern 20

Oelrichs 46, Marty Indian 30

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 48, Estelline/Hendricks 0

Philip 36, White River 18

Pierre 43, Douglas 0

Platte-Geddes 52, Colman-Egan 0

Potter County 40, Stanley County 12

Redfield 26, Webster 9

Sioux Falls Jefferson 38, Yankton 35

Sioux Falls Lincoln 35, Rapid City Stevens 14

Sioux Valley 42, McCook Central/Montrose 32

Spearfish 21, Sturgis Brown 19

Sully Buttes def. Sunshine Bible Academy, forfeit

Tea Area 47, Mitchell 14

Timber Lake 58, Newell 6

Tiospa Zina Tribal 38, McLaughlin 28

Tri-Valley 18, Chamberlain 0

Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 51, Lakota Tech 0

Wall 42, Lyman 6

Watertown 24, Huron 22

West Central 19, Sioux Falls Christian 0

Winnebago, Neb. 48, Todd County 12

Winner 61, Jim River 12

Wolsey-Wessington 50, Britton-Hecla 0

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 26, Wagner 14

High School Volleyball

Friday's Scores

Gordon/Rushville, Neb. def. Bennett County, 25-20, 25-23, 25-9

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Rapid City Central, 25-20, 25-22, 25-17

Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-27, 25-20, 25-12, 25-13

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-21, 25-11, 25-15

