Local Results: Football, Volleyball

High School football
Friday's Scores
Alcester-Hudson 70, Centerville 54
Avon 58, Burke 36
Belle Fourche 40, Custer 12
Bon Homme 24, Kimball/White Lake 18
Brandon Valley 13, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 10
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 38, Flandreau 13
Brookings 30, Aberdeen Central 7
Canistota 56, Garretson 50, OT
Canton 42, Vermillion 7
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 20, St. Francis Indian 12
Corsica/Stickney 46, Colome 6
Dakota Valley 45, Sisseton 12
DeSmet 62, Arlington/Lake Preston 0
Dell Rapids 28, Lennox 14
Deuel 38, Dakota Hills 8
Elk Point-Jefferson 34, Beresford 7
Elkton-Lake Benton 56, Deubrook 6
Faulkton 28, Hitchcock-Tulare 24
Florence/Henry 47, Great Plains Lutheran 0
Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 55, Bennett County 6
Groton Area 23, Mobridge-Pollock 14
Hamlin 32, Leola/Frederick 0
Hanson 34, Viborg-Hurley 0
Harding County 57, Dupree 7
Harrisburg 29, Sioux Falls Washington 23, 2OT
Herreid/Selby Area 60, Kadoka Area 6
Howard 48, Irene-Wakonda 12
Ipswich 34, Warner 6
Langford 61, Waverly-South Shore 31
Lead-Deadwood 48, Hill City 8
Lemmon/McIntosh 56, Faith 0
Lower Brule 65, Takini 8
Madison 9, Milbank 0
New Underwood 44, Jones County 0
North Central Co-Op 28, Northwestern 20
Oelrichs 46, Marty Indian 30
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 48, Estelline/Hendricks 0
Philip 36, White River 18
Pierre 43, Douglas 0
Platte-Geddes 52, Colman-Egan 0
Potter County 40, Stanley County 12
Redfield 26, Webster 9
Sioux Falls Jefferson 38, Yankton 35
Sioux Falls Lincoln 35, Rapid City Stevens 14
Sioux Valley 42, McCook Central/Montrose 32
Spearfish 21, Sturgis Brown 19
Sully Buttes def. Sunshine Bible Academy, forfeit
Tea Area 47, Mitchell 14
Timber Lake 58, Newell 6
Tiospa Zina Tribal 38, McLaughlin 28
Tri-Valley 18, Chamberlain 0
Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 51, Lakota Tech 0
Wall 42, Lyman 6
Watertown 24, Huron 22
West Central 19, Sioux Falls Christian 0
Winnebago, Neb. 48, Todd County 12
Winner 61, Jim River 12
Wolsey-Wessington 50, Britton-Hecla 0
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 26, Wagner 14
High School Volleyball
Friday's Scores
Gordon/Rushville, Neb. def. Bennett County, 25-20, 25-23, 25-9
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Rapid City Central, 25-20, 25-22, 25-17
Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-27, 25-20, 25-12, 25-13
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-21, 25-11, 25-15