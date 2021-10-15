 Skip to main content
Local results: Football
Friday's Scores

High School Football

Friday's Scores

Aberdeen Roncalli 43, Mobridge-Pollock 14

Alcester-Hudson 56, Colome 8

Arlington/Lake Preston 50, Estelline/Hendricks 29

Avon 30, Hitchcock-Tulare 28

Belle Fourche 20, Douglas 13

Brandon Valley 40, Rapid City Central 20

Bridgewater-Emery 54, Baltic 0

Britton-Hecla 55, Langford 14

Brookings 35, Yankton 20

Burke 40, Gayville-Volin 34

Canton 41, Sioux Falls Christian 22

Chester 63, Garretson 14

Corsica/Stickney 42, Centerville 12

Custer 24, Bennett County 6

DeSmet 34, Dell Rapids St. Mary 16

Dell Rapids 49, Dakota Valley 16

Deuel 36, Clark/Willow Lake 34

Elk Point-Jefferson 50, Parker 0

Elkton-Lake Benton 44, Colman-Egan 22

Gregory 42, Bon Homme 12

Groton Area 60, Sisseton 6

Harding County 56, Faith 0

Harrisburg 42, Sioux Falls Jefferson 24

Herreid/Selby Area 56, Philip 0

Hot Springs 35, Lead-Deadwood 0

Howard 26, Hanson 0

Ipswich 54, North Central Co-Op 0

Kadoka Area 64, White River 36

Lennox 38, Chamberlain 0

Lyman 54, Jones County 0

Madison 27, West Central 7

McCook Central/Montrose 41, Flandreau 18

Milbank 27, Redfield 15

Mitchell 27, Watertown 13

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 6, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0

Parkston 66, Wolsey-Wessington 40

Pierre 52, Aberdeen Central 35

Platte-Geddes 20, Kimball/White Lake 7

Potter County 50, Sully Buttes 0

Rapid City Christian 55, Lakota Tech 0

Red Cloud 85, Marty Indian 6

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 46, Huron 0

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 49, Sioux Falls Lincoln 21

Sioux Falls Washington 45, Rapid City Stevens 0

Sioux Valley 24, Beresford 0

Stanley County 50, Dupree 0

Tea Area 45, Spearfish 12

Tri-Valley 20, Vermillion 13

Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 66, Hill City 6

Viborg-Hurley 22, Irene-Wakonda 20

Wagner 28, Jim River 16

Warner 35, Hamlin 24

Webster 32, Dakota Hills 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Crazy Horse vs. Crow Creek, ppd.

Lower Brule vs. Todd County, ppd.

