Local results: Football

High School Football
Friday's Scores
Aberdeen Roncalli 43, Mobridge-Pollock 14
Alcester-Hudson 56, Colome 8
Arlington/Lake Preston 50, Estelline/Hendricks 29
Avon 30, Hitchcock-Tulare 28
Belle Fourche 20, Douglas 13
Brandon Valley 40, Rapid City Central 20
Bridgewater-Emery 54, Baltic 0
Britton-Hecla 55, Langford 14
Brookings 35, Yankton 20
Burke 40, Gayville-Volin 34
Canton 41, Sioux Falls Christian 22
Chester 63, Garretson 14
Corsica/Stickney 42, Centerville 12
Custer 24, Bennett County 6
DeSmet 34, Dell Rapids St. Mary 16
Dell Rapids 49, Dakota Valley 16
Deuel 36, Clark/Willow Lake 34
Elk Point-Jefferson 50, Parker 0
Elkton-Lake Benton 44, Colman-Egan 22
Gregory 42, Bon Homme 12
Groton Area 60, Sisseton 6
Harding County 56, Faith 0
Harrisburg 42, Sioux Falls Jefferson 24
Herreid/Selby Area 56, Philip 0
Hot Springs 35, Lead-Deadwood 0
Howard 26, Hanson 0
Ipswich 54, North Central Co-Op 0
Kadoka Area 64, White River 36
Lennox 38, Chamberlain 0
Lyman 54, Jones County 0
Madison 27, West Central 7
McCook Central/Montrose 41, Flandreau 18
Milbank 27, Redfield 15
Mitchell 27, Watertown 13
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 6, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0
Parkston 66, Wolsey-Wessington 40
Pierre 52, Aberdeen Central 35
Platte-Geddes 20, Kimball/White Lake 7
Potter County 50, Sully Buttes 0
Rapid City Christian 55, Lakota Tech 0
Red Cloud 85, Marty Indian 6
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 46, Huron 0
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 49, Sioux Falls Lincoln 21
Sioux Falls Washington 45, Rapid City Stevens 0
Sioux Valley 24, Beresford 0
Stanley County 50, Dupree 0
Tea Area 45, Spearfish 12
Tri-Valley 20, Vermillion 13
Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 66, Hill City 6
Viborg-Hurley 22, Irene-Wakonda 20
Wagner 28, Jim River 16
Warner 35, Hamlin 24
Webster 32, Dakota Hills 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Crazy Horse vs. Crow Creek, ppd.
Lower Brule vs. Todd County, ppd.