Local results: Football

High School football
Friday's Scores
Alcester-Hudson 42, Corsica/Stickney 20
Avon 36, Gayville-Volin 32
Belle Fourche 28, Chamberlain 14
Beresford 55, Hill City 0
Brandon Valley 17, Sioux Falls Washington 10
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 26, McCook Central/Montrose 24
Brookings 43, Mitchell 14
Burke 55, Colome 14
Castlewood 33, Elkton-Lake Benton 14
Chester 35, Canistota 26
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 50, Pine Ridge 0
Colman-Egan 64, Centerville 18
DeSmet 44, Kimball/White Lake 0
Dell Rapids 29, Sioux Falls Christian 22
Dell Rapids St. Mary 34, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6
Elk Point-Jefferson 41, Baltic 0
Faith 28, North Central Co-Op 12
Faulkton 50, Langford 15
Florence/Henry 63, Britton-Hecla 12
Great Plains Lutheran 51, Waverly-South Shore 16
Groton Area 26, Aberdeen Roncalli 9
Hanson 67, Deubrook 14
Harrisburg 38, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 34
Hitchcock-Tulare 60, Estelline/Hendricks 6
Hot Springs 49, Lakota Tech 0
Howard 47, Viborg-Hurley 0
Huron 21, Aberdeen Central 14
Leola/Frederick 44, Northwestern 14
Lyman 52, New Underwood 0
Madison 30, Canton 14
McLaughlin 64, Oelrichs 6
Milbank 34, Clark/Willow Lake 13
Mobridge-Pollock 24, Webster 22
Omaha Nation, Neb. 52, Takini 0
Parkston 46, Bon Homme 7
Pierre 24, Yankton 10
Platte-Geddes 22, Wolsey-Wessington 12
Potter County 66, Sunshine Bible Academy 16
Rapid City Christian 34, Bennett County 14
Redfield 18, Deuel 0
Sioux Falls Jefferson 35, Rapid City Central 6
Sioux Falls Lincoln 21, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 17
Sioux Valley 36, Parker 0
Spearfish 30, Custer 0
St. Thomas More 36, Douglas 0
Tea Area 44, Watertown 13
Tri-Valley 42, Sisseton 0
Vermillion 21, Lennox 7
Wall 55, Jones County 0
West Central 27, Dakota Valley 13
Winnebago, Neb. 42, Red Cloud 14
Winner 57, Wagner 6
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 30, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6