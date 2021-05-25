Local Results: Golf, baseball

Golf
Executive Senior Men's Golf League
Tuesday
Dale Clelland;24
Bernie Reausaw;26
Jim Smith;26
Rich Cabe;29
Ken Kirk;29
Chuck Fyler;30
Larry Hannan;30
Fred Berendse;31
Wayne Bordewyk;31
Russ Trinter;31
Jack Jacobs;32
Ken McClain;32
Fred Mettler;32
Wes Broer;33
Bob Wood;33
Duane Day;34
Ed Wegner;34
Mel Woolley;34
Bob Pfeiffer;35
Jerry Carpenter;36
Dennis Hanken;37
Lee Shepherd;37
Baseball
American Legion Baseball
Senior Legion
Team;W;L
Post 320 Stars;7-8
Post 22 Hardhats;7-6
Spearfish;10-14
Sturgis;0-0
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday's Games
RC Post 22 at Spearfish (2), 5 p.m.
Junior Legion
Team;W;L
Post 22 Expos;9-4
Post 22 Bullets;3-4
Post 320 Shooters;6-3-1
Post 320 Risers;5-6
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled
Expedition League Baseball
Clark Division
Team;W;L
Spearfish Sasquatch;1-0
Fremont Moo;2-1
Hastings Sodbusters;1-1
Pierre Trappers;0-0
Western Nebraska Pioneers;0-1
Sioux Falls Sunfish;0-1
Lewis Division
Casper Horseheads;1-0
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs;1-0
Mining City Tommyknockers;1-0
Canyon County Spuds;0-1
Badlands Big Sticks;0-1
Wheat City Whiskey Jacks;0-1
Monday's Game
Fremont 2, Hastings 1
Tuesday's Games
Spearfish 6, Badlands 3
Casper 7, Western Nebraska 3
Hastings at Pierre
Souris Valley 16, Wheat City 2
Fremont 8, Sioux Falls 4
Mining City 11, Canyon County 6
Wednesday's Games
Spearfish at Badlands, 6:05 p.m.
Hastings at Pierre, 6:05 p.m.
Wheat City at Souris Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Fremont, 6:05 p.m.
Casper at Western Nebraska, 6:35 p.m.
Mining City at Canyon County, 7:05 p.m.