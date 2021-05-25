 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Results: Golf, baseball
agate alert

Local Results: Golf, baseball

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Golf

Executive Senior Men's Golf League

Tuesday

Dale Clelland;24

Bernie Reausaw;26

Jim Smith;26

Rich Cabe;29

Ken Kirk;29

Chuck Fyler;30

Larry Hannan;30

Fred Berendse;31

Wayne Bordewyk;31

Russ Trinter;31

Jack Jacobs;32

Ken McClain;32

Fred Mettler;32

Wes Broer;33

Bob Wood;33

Duane Day;34

Ed Wegner;34

Mel Woolley;34

Bob Pfeiffer;35

Jerry Carpenter;36

Dennis Hanken;37

Lee Shepherd;37

Baseball

American Legion Baseball

Senior Legion

Team;W;L

Post 320 Stars;7-8

Post 22 Hardhats;7-6

Spearfish;10-14

Sturgis;0-0

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

RC Post 22 at Spearfish (2), 5 p.m.

Junior Legion

Team;W;L

Post 22 Expos;9-4

Post 22 Bullets;3-4

Post 320 Shooters;6-3-1

Post 320 Risers;5-6

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Expedition League Baseball

Clark Division

Team;W;L

Spearfish Sasquatch;1-0

Fremont Moo;2-1

Hastings Sodbusters;1-1

Pierre Trappers;0-0

Western Nebraska Pioneers;0-1

Sioux Falls Sunfish;0-1

Lewis Division

Casper Horseheads;1-0

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs;1-0

Mining City Tommyknockers;1-0

Canyon County Spuds;0-1

Badlands Big Sticks;0-1

Wheat City Whiskey Jacks;0-1

Monday's Game

Fremont 2, Hastings 1

Tuesday's Games

Spearfish 6, Badlands 3

Casper 7, Western Nebraska 3

Hastings at Pierre

Souris Valley 16, Wheat City 2

Fremont 8, Sioux Falls 4

Mining City 11, Canyon County 6

Wednesday's Games

Spearfish at Badlands, 6:05 p.m.

Hastings at Pierre, 6:05 p.m.

Wheat City at Souris Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Fremont, 6:05 p.m.

Casper at Western Nebraska, 6:35 p.m.

Mining City at Canyon County, 7:05 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: City crews dig into summer project

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for May 20
Local

Your Two Cents for May 20

House Republicans held five different hearings to investigate the 2012 Benghazi attack, and many Republicans called for the resignation of Sec…

Your Two Cents for May 21
Local

Your Two Cents for May 21

Black Hills Energy gets to raise their rates because it was a cold winter. I don't know about anyone else but the colder it got and the more g…

Your Two Cents for May 22
Local

Your Two Cents for May 22

We pay school taxes to help educate children and prepare for life. Learning about one's family heritage and nearly extinct language is not a g…

Watch Now: Related Video

Brother of journalist detained in Myanmar says family is hopeful

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News