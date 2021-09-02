Local results:Volleyball, football, golf

High School volleyball
Thursday's Scores
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Redfield, 25-13, 25-21, 25-15
Avon def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-14, 25-10, 25-12
Bridgewater-Emery def. Wessington Springs, 25-3, 25-13, 25-10
Britton-Hecla def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-12, 25-12, 25-12
Canton def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-22, 25-15, 25-7
Castlewood def. Deubrook, 25-27, 26-24, 25-22, 25-22
Chamberlain def. Wagner, 25-10, 25-16, 25-12
Colman-Egan def. DeSmet, 0-25, 25-0, 25-21, 27-25
Corsica/Stickney def. Centerville, 25-15, 25-18, 25-19
Dakota Valley def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 22-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-11
Estelline/Hendricks def. Wilmot, 25-8, 25-23, 25-22
Faulkton def. North Central Co-Op, 25-8, 25-8, 25-13
Flandreau def. Hamlin, 25-20, 26-24, 25-22
Freeman def. Howard, 25-21, 25-17, 25-22
Garretson def. Baltic, 25-10, 25-9, 25-11
Gayville-Volin def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-11, 25-16, 25-17
Great Plains Lutheran def. Tri-State, 25-19, 25-11, 25-13
Gregory def. Lyman, 25-18, 25-17, 25-19
Harding County def. Lemmon, 25-21, 25-19, 19-25, 25-19
Harrisburg def. Tea Area, 25-9, 25-15, 25-11
Herreid/Selby Area def. McLaughlin, 25-13, 18-25, 25-15, 25-16
Highmore-Harrold def. Lower Brule, 25-13, 25-6, 25-9
Huron def. Aberdeen Central, 25-22, 25-16, 25-21
Ipswich def. Waubay/Summit, 25-23, 25-11, 25-21
Kimball/White Lake def. Burke, 25-17, 25-20, 26-24
Lennox def. Tri-Valley, 19-25, 24-26, 25-20, 27-25, 15-10
Madison def. West Central, 25-16, 25-19, 25-17
Menno def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-14, 25-13, 25-14
Milbank def. Sisseton, 25-7, 25-19, 25-15
Miller def. Sully Buttes, 25-11, 25-19, 25-19
Mitchell Christian def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-11, 25-5, 25-19
Mobridge-Pollock def. Potter County, 17-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-12, 15-10
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Bon Homme, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16
Northwestern def. Langford, 25-11, 25-13, 25-13
Parker def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-23, 25-21, 15-25, 14-25, 15-13
Philip def. Kadoka Area, 25-23, 25-23, 18-25, 25-19
Platte-Geddes def. Colome, 25-7, 25-16, 25-20
Rapid City Christian def. Sturgis Brown, 25-20, 25-18, 25-22
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Ethan, 25-18, 21-25, 25-20, 25-19
Scotland def. Canistota, 25-19, 15-25, 18-25, 25-13, 15-13
Sioux Falls Christian def. Dell Rapids, 25-21, 25-17, 25-13
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-23, 25-20, 24-26, 16-25, 15-13
Sioux Falls Washington def. Mitchell, 25-18, 25-12, 25-18
St. Thomas More def. Hot Springs, 23-25, 25-15, 27-25, 25-13
Timber Lake def. Bison, 25-17, 25-16, 25-22
Vermillion def. South Sioux City, Neb., 25-16, 25-15, 25-17
Wall def. Crazy Horse, 25-6, 25-4, 25-1
Warner def. Leola/Frederick, 25-10, 25-17, 25-10
Watertown def. Brookings, 25-11, 19-25, 23-25, 25-14, 15-5
Webster def. Deuel, 22-25, 25-17, 27-25, 15-25, 15-6
White River def. New Underwood, 20-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-12
Winner def. Valentine, Neb., 25-20, 25-14, 25-23
Yankton def. Beresford, 25-13, 25-14, 25-16
College Football
NCAA Scores
EAST
American International 14, Millersville 9
Buffalo 69, Wagner 7
California (Pa.) 23, Fairmont St. 14
Delaware 34, Maine 24
East Stroudsburg 35, Pace 14
New Hampshire 27, Stony Brook 21
Seton Hill 16, Wheeling Jesuit 14
Walsh 27, West Liberty 6
SOUTH
Albany St. (Ga.) 24, Mississippi College 0
Appalachian St. 33, East Carolina 19
Austin Peay 30, Chattanooga 20
Chowan 30, Mars Hill 24, OT
Coastal Carolina 52, The Citadel 14
Delta St. 48, Bethel (Tenn.) 14
FIU 48, LIU 10
Frostburg St. 20, Kentucky Wesleyan 13
Kennesaw St. 35, Reinhardt 25
Mercer 69, Point (Ga.) 0
Murray St. 35, MVSU 0
NC State 45, South Florida 0
Samford 52, Tennessee Tech 14
Tennessee 38, Bowling Green 6
W. Kentucky 59, UT Martin 21
West Georgia 45, Carson-Newman 7
Wingate 30, Shaw 7
MIDWEST
Angelo St. 40, Lindenwood (Mo.) 20
Ball St. 31, W. Illinois 21
Bemidji St. 24, Sioux Falls 16
Capital 41, Defiance 7
Cent. Oklahoma 24, Missouri Western 20
Drake 45, WV Wesleyan 3
E. Texas Baptist 37, Wis.-Platteville 31
Ferris St. 54, Findlay 14
Gannon 28, Northwood (Mich.) 21, OT
Lakeland 28, Illinois College 18
Minn. St. (Moorhead) 33, SW Minnesota 21
Minnesota St. 40, Northern St. 34, OT
NW Missouri St. 15, Fort Hays St. 7
Ohio St. 45, Minnesota 31
Pittsburg St. 35, Cent. Missouri 16
S. Illinois 47, SE Missouri 21
S.D. Mines 34, Missouri S&T 31
Shepherd 35, Ohio Dominican 30
Slippery Rock 24, Wayne St. (Mich.) 21
Trine 52, Manchester 14
Washburn 76, Lincoln (Mo.) 12
Wayne St. (Neb.) 34, Mary 27
Winona St. 47, Concordia (St.P.) 6
Youngstown St. 44, Incarnate Word 41, OT
SOUTHWEST
Ark.-Monticello 30, S. Nazarene 23
Henderson St. 31, SW Oklahoma 13
Lamar 47, 3
Ouachita Baptist 38, Oklahoma Baptist 31
S. Arkansas 32, NW Oklahoma 13
SE Oklahoma 38, Arkansas Tech 20
UC Davis 19, Tulsa 17
FAR WEST
Black Hills St. 30, Dickinson St. 24
Colorado Mesa 40, William Jewell 3
Colorado Mines 42, W. Oregon 3
New Mexico 27, Houston Baptist 17
Texas A&M Commerce 12, CSU-Pueblo 6
Utah 40, Weber St. 17
West Texas A&M 73, Texas College 0
Golf
Executive Senior Men's Golf League
Thursday
Chuck Fyler;26
Wayne Parks;27
Larry Hannan;28
Neil Harris;28
Dick Mettler;28
Rich Cabe;29
Duane Day;29
Dan Harrington;29
D.W. Leaman;29
Bernie Reausaw;29
Ron J. Hansen;30
Bob Pfeiffer;30
Dennis Hanken;31
Ed Wegner;31
Wayne Bordewyk;32
Jere Jackson;32
Tom Wilson;32
Bob Wood;32
Fred Berendse;33
Ken Kirk;33
Ken McClain;33
Tim Renelt;33
Lee Shepherd;33
Mark Bratek;34
Wes Broer;34
Jerry Carpenter;34
Doug Magnuson;34
Mel Woolley;34
Frank Thomson;36
Jim Smith;37