Local results: Volleyball, Football
Local results: Volleyball, Football

High School Volleyball

Thursday's Scores

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Sisseton, 25-17, 25-17, 25-19

Arlington def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 23-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-4

Baltic def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-11, 25-10, 25-12

Belle Fourche def. Bowman County, N.D., 25-17, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21

Bison def. Dupree, 25-14, 25-12, 25-19

Brandon Valley def. Aberdeen Central, 25-15, 25-14, 25-9

Burke def. Boyd County, Neb., 25-14, 25-16, 25-12

Chester def. Beresford, 25-14, 25-11, 25-21

Clark/Willow Lake def. Deuel, 24-26, 25-14, 25-12, 25-22

Colman-Egan def. Castlewood, 25-14, 20-25, 25-22, 25-11

Corsica/Stickney def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-15, 26-24, 23-25, 25-21

Custer def. Lead-Deadwood, 23-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-10

DeSmet def. Estelline/Hendricks, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-15

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Lake Preston, 25-10, 25-15, 25-17

Dell Rapids def. Lennox, 22-25, 25-27, 25-7, 25-19, 15-12

Deubrook def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-10, 25-9, 22-25, 19-25, 15-10

Douglas def. Sturgis Brown, 25-22, 17-25, 27-25, 25-22

Faith def. Harding County, 26-24, 17-25, 23-25, 25-16, 15-6

Faulkton def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-19, 9-25, 25-22, 25-21

Florence/Henry def. Tri-State, N.D., 25-18, 25-8, 25-7

Freeman def. Ethan, 25-21, 25-22, 27-25

Garretson def. Parker, 25-21, 25-22, 25-12

Gregory def. Chamberlain, 25-16, 25-14, 25-13

Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 25-17, 25-13, 25-14

Hill City def. Rapid City Christian, 27-25, 14-25, 25-11, 26-24

Howard def. Mitchell Christian, 25-3, 25-10, 25-7

Huron def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-21, 16-25, 25-23, 18-25, 15-13

Irene-Wakonda def. Centerville, 25-13, 25-20, 25-18

Jones County def. Kadoka Area, 25-21, 25-14, 17-25, 25-18

Kimball/White Lake def. Hanson, 25-21, 25-18, 14-25, 21-25, 15-8

Langford def. Waubay/Summit, 25-15, 25-16, 25-23

McCook Central/Montrose def. Tri-Valley, 25-17, 25-17, 25-9

Menno def. Bon Homme, 25-22, 26-24, 25-27, 25-22

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Winner, 25-14, 18-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-10

Philip def. Sully Buttes, 25-15, 25-17, 25-17

Platte-Geddes def. Lyman, 25-11, 25-9, 25-11

Redfield def. Milbank, 23-25, 25-16, 22-25, 25-23, 15-11

Sioux Falls Christian def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-15, 25-11, 25-9

Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 21-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-21

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Pierre, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-20

Sioux Valley def. Flandreau, 25-15, 26-24, 16-25, 22-25, 15-11

St. Thomas More def. Red Cloud, 25-8, 25-9, 25-23

Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. def. North Central Co-Op, 25-18, 25-7, 25-13

Tea Area def. Canton, 20-25, 18-25, 25-15, 25-19, 16-14

Warner def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-15, 25-15, 25-8

Wilmot def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-8, 25-12, 25-14

Yankton def. Vermillion, 25-15, 25-17, 25-8

Dakota Valley Triangular

Dakota Valley def. Pierce, Neb., 25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 25-16

Dakota Valley def. Ponca, Neb., 25-15, 25-14, 25-12

High School Football

Thursday's Scores

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 38, Little Wound 28

Sioux Falls Washington 35, Brookings 14

Todd County 60, St. Francis Indian 36

0
0
0
0
0

