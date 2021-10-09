 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local results: Volleyball, Football
agate alert

Local results: Volleyball, Football

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

High School volleyball

Saturday's Scores

Centerville def. Iroquois, 26-24, 25-18, 27-25

Wagner def. Madison, 25-13, 25-16, 25-18

East/West Tournament

Brandon Valley def. Douglas, 25-13, 25-18

Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Central, 25-14, 25-14

Brandon Valley def. Spearfish, 25-14, 25-16

Brookings def. Douglas, 25-14, 28-26

Brookings def. Rapid City Central, 25-21, 25-17

Brookings def. Spearfish, 25-17, 25-8

Rapid City Stevens def. Watertown, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17

Rapid City Stevens def. Yankton, 17-25, 25-23, 25-14

Watertown def. Sturgis Brown, 25-15, 25-14

Yankton def. Sturgis Brown, 25-17, 25-13

Little Wound Triangular

Lakota Tech def. Little Wound, 27-25, 25-10

Little Wound def. Oelrichs, 25-12, 25-16

Metro Invitational

Gold Bracket

Bismarck Century, N.D. def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-21, 25-16

Fargo Davies, N.D. def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 20-25, 27-25, 17-15

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Jamestown, N.D., 25-27, 25-14, 16-14

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Sheyenne, N.D., 25-19, 25-10

Sioux Falls Washington def. Jamestown, N.D., 25-23, 25-14

Sioux Falls Washington def. West Fargo, N.D., 25-16, 25-10

Championship

Sioux Falls Washington def. Bismarck High, N.D., 25-17, 25-16

Silver Bracket

Bismarck Legacy, N.D. def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 20-25, 25-22, 15-10

Kindred, N.D. def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 25-12, 25-12

Seventh Place

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Mandan, N.D., 25-22, 25-9

High School Football

Saturday's Scores

Hill City 26, Lakota Tech 24

Lemmon/McIntosh 52, Dupree 0

Sioux Falls Lincoln 38, Sioux Falls Jefferson 18

Tri-Valley 20, Lennox 14

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 40, Rapid City Christian 0

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News