Local results: Volleyball, Football

High School volleyball
Saturday's Scores
Centerville def. Iroquois, 26-24, 25-18, 27-25
Wagner def. Madison, 25-13, 25-16, 25-18
East/West Tournament
Brandon Valley def. Douglas, 25-13, 25-18
Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Central, 25-14, 25-14
Brandon Valley def. Spearfish, 25-14, 25-16
Brookings def. Douglas, 25-14, 28-26
Brookings def. Rapid City Central, 25-21, 25-17
Brookings def. Spearfish, 25-17, 25-8
Rapid City Stevens def. Watertown, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17
Rapid City Stevens def. Yankton, 17-25, 25-23, 25-14
Watertown def. Sturgis Brown, 25-15, 25-14
Yankton def. Sturgis Brown, 25-17, 25-13
Little Wound Triangular
Lakota Tech def. Little Wound, 27-25, 25-10
Little Wound def. Oelrichs, 25-12, 25-16
Metro Invitational
Gold Bracket
Bismarck Century, N.D. def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-21, 25-16
Fargo Davies, N.D. def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 20-25, 27-25, 17-15
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Jamestown, N.D., 25-27, 25-14, 16-14
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Sheyenne, N.D., 25-19, 25-10
Sioux Falls Washington def. Jamestown, N.D., 25-23, 25-14
Sioux Falls Washington def. West Fargo, N.D., 25-16, 25-10
Championship
Sioux Falls Washington def. Bismarck High, N.D., 25-17, 25-16
Silver Bracket
Bismarck Legacy, N.D. def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 20-25, 25-22, 15-10
Kindred, N.D. def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 25-12, 25-12
Seventh Place
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Mandan, N.D., 25-22, 25-9
High School Football
Saturday's Scores
Hill City 26, Lakota Tech 24
Lemmon/McIntosh 52, Dupree 0
Sioux Falls Lincoln 38, Sioux Falls Jefferson 18
Tri-Valley 20, Lennox 14
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 40, Rapid City Christian 0