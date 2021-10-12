 Skip to main content
Local results: Volleyball, Football
Local results: Volleyball, Football

High School Volleyball

Tuesday's Scores

Arlington def. Sioux Valley, 25-14, 25-17, 25-20

Bison def. McIntosh, 25-18, 25-8, 25-15

Bridgewater-Emery def. Colman-Egan, 25-20, 27-29, 16-25, 25-23, 16-14

Burke def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-13, 25-9, 25-10

Canton def. Gayville-Volin, 21-25, 25-17, 25-23, 26-24

Chester def. West Central, 25-13, 25-13, 25-10

Clark/Willow Lake def. Flandreau, 25-22, 10-25, 9-25, 25-21, 15-12

Corsica/Stickney def. Mitchell Christian, 25-1, 25-6, 25-15

Dakota Valley def. Lennox, 25-5, 25-10, 25-10

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Centerville, 25-20, 21-25, 25-16, 21-25, 15-9

Deubrook def. Dell Rapids, 25-16, 25-23, 25-23

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deuel, 25-21, 25-17, 25-16

Ethan def. Howard, 25-18, 25-20, 25-10

Faulkton def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-13, 25-15, 25-14

Florence/Henry def. Estelline/Hendricks, 22-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-21, 15-8

Garretson def. McCook Central/Montrose, 24-26, 25-13, 25-15, 25-18

Gregory def. Colome, 25-5, 25-11, 25-11

Groton Area def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-15, 25-18, 25-13

Hamlin def. DeSmet, 25-18, 25-10, 25-23

Irene-Wakonda def. Alcester-Hudson, 18-25, 16-25, 25-13, 25-18, 15-6

Jones County def. Lyman, 25-23, 25-11, 25-15

Madison def. Milbank, 25-14, 25-16, 25-17

Mobridge-Pollock def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 27-25, 25-20, 17-25, 18-25, 15-13

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Freeman, 25-13, 25-15, 20-25, 25-16

Pierre def. Harrisburg, 17-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20, 15-13

Platte-Geddes def. Miller, 25-13, 25-8, 25-17

Ponca, Neb. def. Vermillion, 27-25, 25-15, 25-21

Potter County def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-8, 25-10, 25-9

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. James Valley Christian, 25-15, 25-17, 25-16

Scotland def. Bon Homme, 25-19, 25-18, 25-14

Sioux Falls Christian def. Tri-Valley, 25-6, 25-11, 25-8

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Mitchell, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Huron, 15-25, 28-30, 25-20, 25-10, 15-7

Sioux Falls Washington def. Brookings, 25-13, 25-17, 25-19

Sisseton def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-10, 25-12, 25-13

Sully Buttes def. Stanley County, 26-24, 15-25, 16-25, 25-17, 15-10

Tea Area def. Beresford, 23-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-16

Wagner def. Parkston, 25-16, 25-20, 21-25, 25-18

Warner def. Redfield, 25-23, 25-5, 25-11

Webster def. Langford, 23-25, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20, 16-14

Wessington Springs def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-19, 25-18, 25-12

White River def. Kadoka Area, 21-25, 26-24, 25-12, 25-19

Wilmot def. Waubay/Summit, 25-21, 25-7, 25-18

Winner def. Chamberlain, 25-20, 25-23, 25-14

Wolsey-Wessington def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-17, 25-22, 25-13

High School football

Week 8 SDFBCA Coaches Poll

11AAA

1. Harrisburg (7) 59, 7-0

2. Brandon Valley (6) 58, 7-0

3. Sioux Falls Roosevelt 22, 3-4

4. Sioux Falls Lincoln 21, 5-2

5. Sioux Falls Jefferson 20, 4-3

Others: Sioux Falls Washington 10, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 5

11AA

1. Tea Area (11) 63, 7-0

2. Pierre T.F. Riggs (2) 52, 6-1

3. Brookings 38, 5-2

4. Yankton 19, 4-3

5. Watertown 14, 3-4

Others: Aberdeen Central 4

11A

1. Madison (12) 60, 7-0

2. Canton 40, 6-1

3. Vermillion 29, 5-2

4. Dell Rapids 18, 4-3

5. West Central 16, 4-3

Others: Lennox 4, Sioux Falls Christian 3

11B

1. Winner (11) 55 8-0

2. Sioux Valley 39, 6-1

3. Groton 19, 6-1

4. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 18, 6-1

5. Elk Point-Jefferson 13, 5-2

Others: Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 6, Woonsocket-Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6,

9AA

1 Hanson (17) 85 7-0

2 Parkston 45 5-2

3 Chester Area 40 5-2

4 Canistota/Freeman 17 4-4

5 Timber Lake 15 7-1

Other Ipswich 14, Platte-Geddes 13, Florence-Henry 9, Garretson 9, Hamlin 9, Lyman 5

9A

1 DeSmet (10) 78 7-0

2 Howard (6) 70 7-0

3 Herreid/Selby Area (1) 49 8-0

4 Wall (1) 42 7-0

5 Wolsey-Wessington 20 5-2

Other Warner 4, Gregory 2, North Central 1

9B

1 Avon (15) 77 7-0

2 Gayville-Volin 51 5-1

3 Faulkton Area (2) 49 6-2

4 Potter County 25 6-2

5 Hitchcock-Tulare 22 6-2

Other Dell Rapids St. Mary 18, Harding County/Bison 7, Alcester-Hudson 4

