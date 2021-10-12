Local results: Volleyball, Football

High School Volleyball
Tuesday's Scores
Arlington def. Sioux Valley, 25-14, 25-17, 25-20
Bison def. McIntosh, 25-18, 25-8, 25-15
Bridgewater-Emery def. Colman-Egan, 25-20, 27-29, 16-25, 25-23, 16-14
Burke def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-13, 25-9, 25-10
Canton def. Gayville-Volin, 21-25, 25-17, 25-23, 26-24
Chester def. West Central, 25-13, 25-13, 25-10
Clark/Willow Lake def. Flandreau, 25-22, 10-25, 9-25, 25-21, 15-12
Corsica/Stickney def. Mitchell Christian, 25-1, 25-6, 25-15
Dakota Valley def. Lennox, 25-5, 25-10, 25-10
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Centerville, 25-20, 21-25, 25-16, 21-25, 15-9
Deubrook def. Dell Rapids, 25-16, 25-23, 25-23
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deuel, 25-21, 25-17, 25-16
Ethan def. Howard, 25-18, 25-20, 25-10
Faulkton def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-13, 25-15, 25-14
Florence/Henry def. Estelline/Hendricks, 22-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-21, 15-8
Garretson def. McCook Central/Montrose, 24-26, 25-13, 25-15, 25-18
Gregory def. Colome, 25-5, 25-11, 25-11
Groton Area def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-15, 25-18, 25-13
Hamlin def. DeSmet, 25-18, 25-10, 25-23
Irene-Wakonda def. Alcester-Hudson, 18-25, 16-25, 25-13, 25-18, 15-6
Jones County def. Lyman, 25-23, 25-11, 25-15
Madison def. Milbank, 25-14, 25-16, 25-17
Mobridge-Pollock def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 27-25, 25-20, 17-25, 18-25, 15-13
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Freeman, 25-13, 25-15, 20-25, 25-16
Pierre def. Harrisburg, 17-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20, 15-13
Platte-Geddes def. Miller, 25-13, 25-8, 25-17
Ponca, Neb. def. Vermillion, 27-25, 25-15, 25-21
Potter County def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-8, 25-10, 25-9
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. James Valley Christian, 25-15, 25-17, 25-16
Scotland def. Bon Homme, 25-19, 25-18, 25-14
Sioux Falls Christian def. Tri-Valley, 25-6, 25-11, 25-8
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Mitchell, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Huron, 15-25, 28-30, 25-20, 25-10, 15-7
Sioux Falls Washington def. Brookings, 25-13, 25-17, 25-19
Sisseton def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-10, 25-12, 25-13
Sully Buttes def. Stanley County, 26-24, 15-25, 16-25, 25-17, 15-10
Tea Area def. Beresford, 23-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-16
Wagner def. Parkston, 25-16, 25-20, 21-25, 25-18
Warner def. Redfield, 25-23, 25-5, 25-11
Webster def. Langford, 23-25, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20, 16-14
Wessington Springs def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-19, 25-18, 25-12
White River def. Kadoka Area, 21-25, 26-24, 25-12, 25-19
Wilmot def. Waubay/Summit, 25-21, 25-7, 25-18
Winner def. Chamberlain, 25-20, 25-23, 25-14
Wolsey-Wessington def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-17, 25-22, 25-13
High School football
Week 8 SDFBCA Coaches Poll
11AAA
1. Harrisburg (7) 59, 7-0
2. Brandon Valley (6) 58, 7-0
3. Sioux Falls Roosevelt 22, 3-4
4. Sioux Falls Lincoln 21, 5-2
5. Sioux Falls Jefferson 20, 4-3
Others: Sioux Falls Washington 10, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 5
11AA
1. Tea Area (11) 63, 7-0
2. Pierre T.F. Riggs (2) 52, 6-1
3. Brookings 38, 5-2
4. Yankton 19, 4-3
5. Watertown 14, 3-4
Others: Aberdeen Central 4
11A
1. Madison (12) 60, 7-0
2. Canton 40, 6-1
3. Vermillion 29, 5-2
4. Dell Rapids 18, 4-3
5. West Central 16, 4-3
Others: Lennox 4, Sioux Falls Christian 3
11B
1. Winner (11) 55 8-0
2. Sioux Valley 39, 6-1
3. Groton 19, 6-1
4. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 18, 6-1
5. Elk Point-Jefferson 13, 5-2
Others: Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 6, Woonsocket-Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6,
9AA
1 Hanson (17) 85 7-0
2 Parkston 45 5-2
3 Chester Area 40 5-2
4 Canistota/Freeman 17 4-4
5 Timber Lake 15 7-1
Other Ipswich 14, Platte-Geddes 13, Florence-Henry 9, Garretson 9, Hamlin 9, Lyman 5
9A
1 DeSmet (10) 78 7-0
2 Howard (6) 70 7-0
3 Herreid/Selby Area (1) 49 8-0
4 Wall (1) 42 7-0
5 Wolsey-Wessington 20 5-2
Other Warner 4, Gregory 2, North Central 1
9B
1 Avon (15) 77 7-0
2 Gayville-Volin 51 5-1
3 Faulkton Area (2) 49 6-2
4 Potter County 25 6-2
5 Hitchcock-Tulare 22 6-2
Other Dell Rapids St. Mary 18, Harding County/Bison 7, Alcester-Hudson 4