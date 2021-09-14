Local results: Volleyball, golf, softball

High School Volleyball
Tuesday's Scores
Aberdeen Christian def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-20, 25-20, 19-25, 17-25, 15-13
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Scotland, 25-18, 25-13, 25-27, 25-22, 15-7
Arlington def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-11, 25-7, 25-8
Baltic def. West Central, 25-21, 25-12, 22-25, 25-22
Bison def. Newell, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21
Brandon Valley def. Brookings, 25-11, 25-18, 25-17
Bridgewater-Emery def. Freeman, 25-16, 25-21, 25-23
Castlewood def. Deuel, 13-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-23
Chamberlain def. Todd County, 25-21, 25-18, 25-14
Chester def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-17, 25-16, 25-22
DeSmet def. Sioux Valley, 23-25, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20, 15-11
Dell Rapids def. Canton, 25-12, 25-20, 25-13
Deubrook def. Webster, 25-13, 25-21, 25-19
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Lennox, 25-18, 31-29, 25-16
Faulkton def. Leola/Frederick, 25-11, 25-16, 25-17
Florence/Henry def. Clark/Willow Lake, 23-25, 25-12, 26-24, 25-17
Gayville-Volin def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-19, 25-14, 25-11
Great Plains Lutheran def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-15, 25-19, 18-25, 25-18
Hamlin def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 13-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22, 16-14
Hanson def. Canistota, 25-22, 25-23, 17-25, 8-25, 17-15
Harrisburg def. Dakota Valley, 26-24, 25-14, 25-9
Hemingford, Neb. def. Edgemont, 22-25, 25-21, 25-20, 23-25, 15-4
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. def. Harding County, 25-13, 25-11, 25-16
Hill City def. Hot Springs, 25-9, 25-9, 25-9
Howard def. Menno, 25-19, 26-24, 22-25, 25-18
Irene-Wakonda def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-9, 26-24, 25-12
Langford def. North Central Co-Op, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-13
Madison def. Ethan, 25-22, 25-20, 25-17
Milbank def. Waubay/Summit, 22-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-18, 15-8
Mitchell Christian def. Marty Indian, 25-11, 25-14, 25-14
Mobridge-Pollock def. Timber Lake, 25-11, 25-16, 33-31
Mott-Regent, N.D. def. Lemmon, 25-21, 15-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-12
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Kimball/White Lake, 23-25, 21-25, 25-13, 25-9, 15-8
Northwestern def. Miller, 25-18, 25-21, 25-13
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Iroquois, 25-16, 25-22, 25-10
Parkston def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-12, 25-21, 16-25, 25-17
Potter County def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-18, 25-10, 13-25, 16-25, 15-7
Rapid City Central def. Douglas, 19-25, 25-19, 25-9, 19-25, 15-7
Rapid City Christian def. Philip, 25-19, 18-25, 25-11, 25-16
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Wessington Springs, 25-8, 25-17, 25-21
Sioux Falls Christian def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-18, 25-11, 25-21
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Watertown, 25-14, 25-13, 25-14
Spearfish def. Lead-Deadwood, 20-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-16
St. Thomas More def. Custer, 25-14, 25-17, 25-9
Sunshine Bible Academy def. Crow Creek, 25-21, 25-22, 26-24
Tea Area def. Parker, 25-23, 25-23, 25-17
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Bon Homme, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18
Wagner def. Avon, 25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 25-23
Warner def. Ipswich, 25-17, 25-12, 25-22
White River def. Jones County, 25-18, 21-25, 25-14, 21-25, 15-8
Wilmot def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-18, 25-17, 25-17
Winner def. Lyman, 25-15, 25-15, 25-8
Yankton def. Huron, 23-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-15, 15-10
Executive Senior Men's Golf League
End of Season Tournament
Tuesday
Dennis Hanken;54
Wayne Parks;56
Doug Magnuson;57
Fred Berendse;58
Dick Mettler;58
Rich Cabe;59
Duane Day;59
Neil Harris;59
D.W. Leaman;59
Bob Pfeiffer;59
Lee Shepherd;59
Wes Broer;60
Larry Hannan;60
Dan Harrington;60
Jere Jackson;60
Ken Kirk;62
Fred Mettler;62
Dale Clelland;63
Jim Smith;63
Bernie Reausaw;64
Bob Wood;66
Mel Woolley;66
Mark Bratek;67
Chuck Fyler;67
Ron J. Hansen;67
Ken McClain;67
Ed Wegner;67
Tim Renelt;68
Wayne Bordewyk;69
Frank Thomson;71
Jerry Carpenter;72
Softball
Fastpitch Coaches Poll
1. Harrisburg (13);65
2. SF Lincoln;52
3. Brookings;29
4. RC Stevens;17
5. Yankton;9
Receiving votes: SF O'Gorman, Brandon, Watertown, SF Jefferson, SF Washington, RC Central