 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local results: Volleyball, golf, softball
agate alert

Local results: Volleyball, golf, softball

{{featured_button_text}}

High School Volleyball

Tuesday's Scores

Aberdeen Christian def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-20, 25-20, 19-25, 17-25, 15-13

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Scotland, 25-18, 25-13, 25-27, 25-22, 15-7

Arlington def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-11, 25-7, 25-8

Baltic def. West Central, 25-21, 25-12, 22-25, 25-22

Bison def. Newell, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21

Brandon Valley def. Brookings, 25-11, 25-18, 25-17

Bridgewater-Emery def. Freeman, 25-16, 25-21, 25-23

Castlewood def. Deuel, 13-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-23

Chamberlain def. Todd County, 25-21, 25-18, 25-14

Chester def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-17, 25-16, 25-22

DeSmet def. Sioux Valley, 23-25, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20, 15-11

Dell Rapids def. Canton, 25-12, 25-20, 25-13

Deubrook def. Webster, 25-13, 25-21, 25-19

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Lennox, 25-18, 31-29, 25-16

Faulkton def. Leola/Frederick, 25-11, 25-16, 25-17

Florence/Henry def. Clark/Willow Lake, 23-25, 25-12, 26-24, 25-17

Gayville-Volin def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-19, 25-14, 25-11

Great Plains Lutheran def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-15, 25-19, 18-25, 25-18

Hamlin def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 13-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22, 16-14

Hanson def. Canistota, 25-22, 25-23, 17-25, 8-25, 17-15

Harrisburg def. Dakota Valley, 26-24, 25-14, 25-9

Hemingford, Neb. def. Edgemont, 22-25, 25-21, 25-20, 23-25, 15-4

Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. def. Harding County, 25-13, 25-11, 25-16

Hill City def. Hot Springs, 25-9, 25-9, 25-9

Howard def. Menno, 25-19, 26-24, 22-25, 25-18

Irene-Wakonda def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-9, 26-24, 25-12

Langford def. North Central Co-Op, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-13

Madison def. Ethan, 25-22, 25-20, 25-17

Milbank def. Waubay/Summit, 22-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-18, 15-8

Mitchell Christian def. Marty Indian, 25-11, 25-14, 25-14

Mobridge-Pollock def. Timber Lake, 25-11, 25-16, 33-31

Mott-Regent, N.D. def. Lemmon, 25-21, 15-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-12

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Kimball/White Lake, 23-25, 21-25, 25-13, 25-9, 15-8

Northwestern def. Miller, 25-18, 25-21, 25-13

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Iroquois, 25-16, 25-22, 25-10

Parkston def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-12, 25-21, 16-25, 25-17

Potter County def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-18, 25-10, 13-25, 16-25, 15-7

Rapid City Central def. Douglas, 19-25, 25-19, 25-9, 19-25, 15-7

Rapid City Christian def. Philip, 25-19, 18-25, 25-11, 25-16

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Wessington Springs, 25-8, 25-17, 25-21

Sioux Falls Christian def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-18, 25-11, 25-21

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Watertown, 25-14, 25-13, 25-14

Spearfish def. Lead-Deadwood, 20-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-16

St. Thomas More def. Custer, 25-14, 25-17, 25-9

Sunshine Bible Academy def. Crow Creek, 25-21, 25-22, 26-24

Tea Area def. Parker, 25-23, 25-23, 25-17

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Bon Homme, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18

Wagner def. Avon, 25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 25-23

Warner def. Ipswich, 25-17, 25-12, 25-22

White River def. Jones County, 25-18, 21-25, 25-14, 21-25, 15-8

Wilmot def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-18, 25-17, 25-17

Winner def. Lyman, 25-15, 25-15, 25-8

Yankton def. Huron, 23-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-15, 15-10

Executive Senior Men's Golf League

End of Season Tournament

Tuesday

Dennis Hanken;54

Wayne Parks;56

Doug Magnuson;57

Fred Berendse;58

Dick Mettler;58

Rich Cabe;59

Duane Day;59

Neil Harris;59

D.W. Leaman;59

Bob Pfeiffer;59

Lee Shepherd;59

Wes Broer;60

Larry Hannan;60

Dan Harrington;60

Jere Jackson;60

Ken Kirk;62

Fred Mettler;62

Dale Clelland;63

Jim Smith;63

Bernie Reausaw;64

Bob Wood;66

Mel Woolley;66

Mark Bratek;67

Chuck Fyler;67

Ron J. Hansen;67

Ken McClain;67

Ed Wegner;67

Tim Renelt;68

Wayne Bordewyk;69

Frank Thomson;71

Jerry Carpenter;72

Softball

Fastpitch Coaches Poll

1. Harrisburg (13);65

2. SF Lincoln;52

3. Brookings;29

4. RC Stevens;17

5. Yankton;9

Receiving votes: SF O'Gorman, Brandon, Watertown, SF Jefferson, SF Washington, RC Central

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Sept. 10
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 10

What is our school board afraid of? That a number of children will contract COVID-19 and some may even die? No. They're afraid that immigrant …

Your Two Cents for Sept. 11
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 11

Rather than a $125 payment for getting the shot, why not withhold the $1,000 bonus for those who are not vaccinated? I cannot believe that fir…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News