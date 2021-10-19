 Skip to main content
Local Results: Volleyball, soccer, elementary cross country
High School Volleyball

Tuesday's Scores

Aberdeen Central def. Mitchell, 19-25, 25-8, 25-19, 25-27, 15-11

Alcester-Hudson def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-13, 25-11, 25-19

Arlington def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-19, 21-25, 25-20, 25-15

Baltic def. Howard, 25-23, 25-18, 25-17

Belle Fourche def. St. Thomas More, 20-25, 25-18, 25-14, 16-25, 15-13

Beresford def. Vermillion, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-20

Bison def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-12, 25-7, 25-14

Bowman County, N.D. def. Lemmon, 25-16, 25-23, 25-20

Britton-Hecla def. Langford, 25-19, 25-21, 25-21

Chester def. Sioux Valley, 25-21, 25-18, 25-22

Colman-Egan def. Deubrook, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19

Corsica/Stickney def. Avon, 32-30, 25-23, 25-21

DeSmet def. Castlewood, 25-22, 25-23, 25-14

Douglas def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-14, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-11, 25-17, 25-23

Estelline/Hendricks def. Lake Preston, 25-20, 25-23, 25-14

Faulkton def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-20, 25-17, 25-21

Flandreau def. Parker, 25-20, 25-10, 15-25, 25-20

Florence/Henry def. Deuel, 25-27, 25-8, 25-20, 25-14

Freeman def. Hanson, 25-19, 25-23, 25-17

Garretson def. West Central, 25-9, 25-15, 25-19

Great Plains Lutheran def. Waubay/Summit, 25-15, 25-10, 25-10

Herreid/Selby Area def. Sully Buttes, 26-24, 27-25, 16-25, 25-14

Highmore-Harrold def. Lyman, 25-11, 25-6, 25-9

Hill City def. Custer, 25-18, 25-13, 25-10

Hot Springs def. Spearfish, 21-25, 27-25, 25-14, 25-17

Huron def. Pierre, 25-23, 19-25, 25-14, 25-19

Irene-Wakonda def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-21, 25-22, 28-26

Lakota Tech def. Edgemont, 25-14, 25-21, 25-20

Linton/HMB, N.D. def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-13, 25-15, 25-10

McCook Central/Montrose def. Tea Area, 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 25-14

Milbank def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-15, 25-10, 25-7

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Tri-Valley, 25-12, 25-21, 30-28

Northwestern def. Groton Area, 25-13, 25-16, 25-11

Omaha Nation, Neb. def. Marty Indian, 12-25, 25-9, 18-25, 25-23

Parkston def. Bon Homme, 26-28, 25-12, 25-19, 25-15

Philip def. Bennett County, 25-15, 25-12, 25-14

Platte-Geddes def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-13, 25-23, 25-13

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-23, 25-13, 25-15

Sioux Falls Christian def. Harrisburg, 25-18, 25-18, 25-20

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Watertown, 25-14, 24-26, 25-14, 25-10

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 23-25, 25-12, 25-21, 28-26

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Brookings, 25-18, 25-22, 25-16

Sioux Falls Washington def. Brandon Valley, 26-28, 25-18, 22-25, 25-13, 15-9

Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. def. Potter County, 25-23, 25-22, 25-16

Timber Lake def. Faith, 18-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-13

Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Clark/Willow Lake, 22-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16, 15-10

Wagner def. Winner, 25-12, 25-16, 25-21

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, Minn. def. Sisseton, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20

Wolsey-Wessington def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-13, 25-12, 25-10

Chamberlain Triangular

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Chamberlain, 25-9, 25-18, 17-25, 25-23

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. McLaughlin, 22-25, 23-25, 25-13, 25-22, 15-12

Kadoka Triangular

Kadoka Area def. Stanley County, 17-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-13

New Underwood def. Kadoka Area, 25-20, 25-20, 25-10

New Underwood def. Stanley County, 25-19, 25-18, 19-25, 26-24

High School Soccer

Class A Girls All-State

Grace Bass, Dakota Valley

Megan Brady, Vermillion

Brooke Deckert, Tea Area

Cambell Fischer, West Central

Rylee Haldeman, West Central

Moriah Harrison, SF Christian

Riley Leicht, Groton Area

Aftyn Murray, Tea Area

Rylee Rosenquist, Dakota Valley

Sydney Shock, SF Christian

Lily Sidel, West Central

Class A Boys All-State

Matt Bird, SF Christian

Hunter Cherveny, Belle Fourche

Ryan Del Monaco, Tea Area

Eli Gillet, SF Christian

Tristin Hendricks, Belle Fourche

Hari Kadarkaraisamy, Vermillion

Ean Minnaert, Tea Area

Aaron Nelson, St. Thomas More

Alex Pies, Tea Area

Tyson Reitsma, SF Christian

Tom Solono, St. Thomas More.

Class AA Girls All-State

First Team

Kylea Becker, RC Central

Libby Castelli, O'Gorman

Soraya Espino, Roosevelt

Morgan Fiedler, Aberdeen Central

Katelyn Hanson, Watertown

Taryn Hettich, Aberdeen Central

Bresha Keegan, RC Stevens

Mia Mullenmeister, Mitchell

Avery Nelson, Lincoln

Breanna Reagan, RC Stevens

Tyreese Zacher, Brandon Valley

Second Team

Maddix Archer, Brookings

Shea Ellender, RC Stevens

Sydney Hage, Harrisburg

Keyera Harmon, RC Central

Morgan Yost, RC Stevens

Emma Kirlin, Brandon Valley

Brooke Peotter, Spearfish

Deshani Peters, Aberdeen Central

Cora Schurman, Yankton

Mariah Siem, Lincoln

Katie Spicer, Roosevelt

Class AA All-State

First Team

Evan Beier, O'Gorman

Trey Bradley, RC Stevens

Harrison Dubisar, Washington

Jaxson Fiechtner, Watertown

Marcos Ramos Garcia, Aberdeen Central

Andrew Hirsch, Jefferson

Cole Peterson, Pierre

Ayden Spicer, Brandon Valley

Zack Williams, RC Stevens

Landin Winter, RC Central

Ethan Yasat, Yankton

Second Team

Alex Bittner, Washington

Garret Boll, Jefferson

Ryan Gaughn, RC Stevens

Sekou Gogue, Aberdeen Central

Gavin Groos, Roosevelt

Jacob Kirschner, Yankton

Zach Loest, Yankton

James Park, Brookings

Yohannes Petersen, Spearfish

Gabe Ripperda, O'Gorman

Ryan Schock, Lincoln

Elementary Cross Country

Loren Kambestad Memorial XC Results 2021

5th grade Girl, Rapid City Runner of the Year — Monica Moran

5th grade Boy, Rapid City Runner of the Year — Finnegan Kieffer

4th grade Girl, Rapid City Runner of the Year — Liza Kieffer

4th grade Boy, Rapid City Runner of the Year — Kris Kristopherson

5th grade Girls, All City Cross Country Team — Monica Moran, Jalyn Tyon, Amelia Rowan, Mya Rust, Elli Vargas, Ava Carley, Kaylee Miller, Mika Wallum, Leah Anne Kjerstad, Julia Oaks, Grace Herrington, Kristal Konda,

5th grade Boys All City Cross Country Team — Finnegan Kieffer, Evan Perrigo, Emmet Ohrtman, Luke Samuelson, Lucas Haave, Franklin Hansen, Trip Ceschini, Paxton Whitehead, Fisher Abrams, Oliver Carlson, Luke Gibbons, Jin Squires, Zayden Farlee, Lucas Suomala, Jack Schreiner, Samuel Biers, Seamus Kilbur

4th grade Girls, All City Cross Country Team — Liza Kieffer, Maddison Kooiman, Aspen Larson, Estella Slusarski, Britt Karn, Gia Slusarski, Alex Love, Emma Casey, Mairead Ohalloran, Allison Billau, Gabby Trainer, Mckinley Roeber, Arabella Dettman, Heaveny Afraidofhawk, Allie Harrelson, Makya Steinmeyer

4th grade Boys, All City Cross Country Team — Kris Kristopherson, Jace Hoffman, Brycen Leifker, Ethan Green, Naoh Standing Soldier, Easton Pudwill, Wyatt Balay, Xavi Sales

