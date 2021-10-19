Local Results: Volleyball, soccer, elementary cross country

High School Volleyball
Tuesday's Scores
Aberdeen Central def. Mitchell, 19-25, 25-8, 25-19, 25-27, 15-11
Alcester-Hudson def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-13, 25-11, 25-19
Arlington def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-19, 21-25, 25-20, 25-15
Baltic def. Howard, 25-23, 25-18, 25-17
Belle Fourche def. St. Thomas More, 20-25, 25-18, 25-14, 16-25, 15-13
Beresford def. Vermillion, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-20
Bison def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-12, 25-7, 25-14
Bowman County, N.D. def. Lemmon, 25-16, 25-23, 25-20
Britton-Hecla def. Langford, 25-19, 25-21, 25-21
Chester def. Sioux Valley, 25-21, 25-18, 25-22
Colman-Egan def. Deubrook, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19
Corsica/Stickney def. Avon, 32-30, 25-23, 25-21
DeSmet def. Castlewood, 25-22, 25-23, 25-14
Douglas def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-14, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-11, 25-17, 25-23
Estelline/Hendricks def. Lake Preston, 25-20, 25-23, 25-14
Faulkton def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-20, 25-17, 25-21
Flandreau def. Parker, 25-20, 25-10, 15-25, 25-20
Florence/Henry def. Deuel, 25-27, 25-8, 25-20, 25-14
Freeman def. Hanson, 25-19, 25-23, 25-17
Garretson def. West Central, 25-9, 25-15, 25-19
Great Plains Lutheran def. Waubay/Summit, 25-15, 25-10, 25-10
Herreid/Selby Area def. Sully Buttes, 26-24, 27-25, 16-25, 25-14
Highmore-Harrold def. Lyman, 25-11, 25-6, 25-9
Hill City def. Custer, 25-18, 25-13, 25-10
Hot Springs def. Spearfish, 21-25, 27-25, 25-14, 25-17
Huron def. Pierre, 25-23, 19-25, 25-14, 25-19
Irene-Wakonda def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-21, 25-22, 28-26
Lakota Tech def. Edgemont, 25-14, 25-21, 25-20
Linton/HMB, N.D. def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-13, 25-15, 25-10
McCook Central/Montrose def. Tea Area, 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 25-14
Milbank def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-15, 25-10, 25-7
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Tri-Valley, 25-12, 25-21, 30-28
Northwestern def. Groton Area, 25-13, 25-16, 25-11
Omaha Nation, Neb. def. Marty Indian, 12-25, 25-9, 18-25, 25-23
Parkston def. Bon Homme, 26-28, 25-12, 25-19, 25-15
Philip def. Bennett County, 25-15, 25-12, 25-14
Platte-Geddes def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-13, 25-23, 25-13
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-23, 25-13, 25-15
Sioux Falls Christian def. Harrisburg, 25-18, 25-18, 25-20
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Watertown, 25-14, 24-26, 25-14, 25-10
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 23-25, 25-12, 25-21, 28-26
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Brookings, 25-18, 25-22, 25-16
Sioux Falls Washington def. Brandon Valley, 26-28, 25-18, 22-25, 25-13, 15-9
Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. def. Potter County, 25-23, 25-22, 25-16
Timber Lake def. Faith, 18-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-13
Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Clark/Willow Lake, 22-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16, 15-10
Wagner def. Winner, 25-12, 25-16, 25-21
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, Minn. def. Sisseton, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20
Wolsey-Wessington def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-13, 25-12, 25-10
Chamberlain Triangular
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Chamberlain, 25-9, 25-18, 17-25, 25-23
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. McLaughlin, 22-25, 23-25, 25-13, 25-22, 15-12
Kadoka Triangular
Kadoka Area def. Stanley County, 17-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-13
New Underwood def. Kadoka Area, 25-20, 25-20, 25-10
New Underwood def. Stanley County, 25-19, 25-18, 19-25, 26-24
High School Soccer
Class A Girls All-State
Grace Bass, Dakota Valley
Megan Brady, Vermillion
Brooke Deckert, Tea Area
Cambell Fischer, West Central
Rylee Haldeman, West Central
Moriah Harrison, SF Christian
Riley Leicht, Groton Area
Aftyn Murray, Tea Area
Rylee Rosenquist, Dakota Valley
Sydney Shock, SF Christian
Lily Sidel, West Central
Class A Boys All-State
Matt Bird, SF Christian
Hunter Cherveny, Belle Fourche
Ryan Del Monaco, Tea Area
Eli Gillet, SF Christian
Tristin Hendricks, Belle Fourche
Hari Kadarkaraisamy, Vermillion
Ean Minnaert, Tea Area
Aaron Nelson, St. Thomas More
Alex Pies, Tea Area
Tyson Reitsma, SF Christian
Tom Solono, St. Thomas More.
Class AA Girls All-State
First Team
Kylea Becker, RC Central
Libby Castelli, O'Gorman
Soraya Espino, Roosevelt
Morgan Fiedler, Aberdeen Central
Katelyn Hanson, Watertown
Taryn Hettich, Aberdeen Central
Bresha Keegan, RC Stevens
Mia Mullenmeister, Mitchell
Avery Nelson, Lincoln
Breanna Reagan, RC Stevens
Tyreese Zacher, Brandon Valley
Second Team
Maddix Archer, Brookings
Shea Ellender, RC Stevens
Sydney Hage, Harrisburg
Keyera Harmon, RC Central
Morgan Yost, RC Stevens
Emma Kirlin, Brandon Valley
Brooke Peotter, Spearfish
Deshani Peters, Aberdeen Central
Cora Schurman, Yankton
Mariah Siem, Lincoln
Katie Spicer, Roosevelt
Class AA All-State
First Team
Evan Beier, O'Gorman
Trey Bradley, RC Stevens
Harrison Dubisar, Washington
Jaxson Fiechtner, Watertown
Marcos Ramos Garcia, Aberdeen Central
Andrew Hirsch, Jefferson
Cole Peterson, Pierre
Ayden Spicer, Brandon Valley
Zack Williams, RC Stevens
Landin Winter, RC Central
Ethan Yasat, Yankton
Second Team
Alex Bittner, Washington
Garret Boll, Jefferson
Ryan Gaughn, RC Stevens
Sekou Gogue, Aberdeen Central
Gavin Groos, Roosevelt
Jacob Kirschner, Yankton
Zach Loest, Yankton
James Park, Brookings
Yohannes Petersen, Spearfish
Gabe Ripperda, O'Gorman
Ryan Schock, Lincoln
Elementary Cross Country
Loren Kambestad Memorial XC Results 2021
5th grade Girl, Rapid City Runner of the Year — Monica Moran
5th grade Boy, Rapid City Runner of the Year — Finnegan Kieffer
4th grade Girl, Rapid City Runner of the Year — Liza Kieffer
4th grade Boy, Rapid City Runner of the Year — Kris Kristopherson
5th grade Girls, All City Cross Country Team — Monica Moran, Jalyn Tyon, Amelia Rowan, Mya Rust, Elli Vargas, Ava Carley, Kaylee Miller, Mika Wallum, Leah Anne Kjerstad, Julia Oaks, Grace Herrington, Kristal Konda,
5th grade Boys All City Cross Country Team — Finnegan Kieffer, Evan Perrigo, Emmet Ohrtman, Luke Samuelson, Lucas Haave, Franklin Hansen, Trip Ceschini, Paxton Whitehead, Fisher Abrams, Oliver Carlson, Luke Gibbons, Jin Squires, Zayden Farlee, Lucas Suomala, Jack Schreiner, Samuel Biers, Seamus Kilbur
4th grade Girls, All City Cross Country Team — Liza Kieffer, Maddison Kooiman, Aspen Larson, Estella Slusarski, Britt Karn, Gia Slusarski, Alex Love, Emma Casey, Mairead Ohalloran, Allison Billau, Gabby Trainer, Mckinley Roeber, Arabella Dettman, Heaveny Afraidofhawk, Allie Harrelson, Makya Steinmeyer
4th grade Boys, All City Cross Country Team — Kris Kristopherson, Jace Hoffman, Brycen Leifker, Ethan Green, Naoh Standing Soldier, Easton Pudwill, Wyatt Balay, Xavi Sales