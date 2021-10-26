 Skip to main content
agate alert

Local results: Volleyball

  Updated

High School Volleyball

Tuesday's Scores

Aberdeen Central def. Watertown, 17-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-20

Aberdeen Christian def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-11, 25-12, 25-22

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Milbank, 25-8, 25-21, 25-16

Arlington def. DeSmet, 25-15, 25-20, 25-14

Avon def. Bon Homme, 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 21-25, 15-7

Baltic def. Deubrook, 28-30, 25-12, 25-13, 25-18

Bridgewater-Emery def. Centerville, 25-9, 25-8, 25-8

Britton-Hecla def. Clark/Willow Lake, 28-26, 25-15, 25-7

Burke def. Lyman, 25-15, 25-6, 25-5

Canton def. Lennox, 25-21, 25-17, 19-25, 25-22

Colman-Egan def. Gayville-Volin, 25-17, 25-20, 25-20

Corsica/Stickney def. Colome, 25-14, 25-9, 25-11

Custer def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-21, 25-18, 21-25, 25-21

Dell Rapids def. Beresford, 25-17, 25-17, 25-21

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Vermillion, 12-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-13, 15-7

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-19, 25-19, 25-19

Faulkton def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-8, 25-23, 25-11

Florence/Henry def. Waubay/Summit, 25-14, 25-19, 25-6

Freeman def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-14, 25-18, 25-19

Great Plains Lutheran def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-5, 25-10, 25-6

Groton Area def. Redfield, 25-22, 16-25, 25-13, 25-21

Hamlin def. Webster, 25-17, 25-13, 25-16

Hill City def. Belle Fourche, 17-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-19

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Wessington Springs, 25-22, 25-23, 25-22

Huron def. Mitchell, 25-23, 25-10, 25-18

Irene-Wakonda def. Howard, 25-13, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19

Lakota Tech def. Kadoka Area, 25-23, 21-25, 14-25, 25-8, 15-7

Lemmon def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22

McIntosh def. Tiospaye Topa, 23-25, 25-10, 25-6, 25-7

Miller def. Highmore-Harrold, 23-25, 25-12, 25-15, 25-16

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-15, 22-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12

Parker def. West Central, 25-20, 25-19, 25-18

Pierre def. Brookings, 25-14, 25-15, 25-15

Platte-Geddes def. Ethan, 25-22, 19-25, 21-25, 26-24, 15-9

Potter County def. Leola/Frederick, 25-18, 25-16, 25-23

Rapid City Central def. Spearfish, 25-12, 25-18, 25-9

Rapid City Stevens def. Sturgis Brown, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20

Scotland def. Menno, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Harrisburg, 25-15, 25-23, 25-20

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-15, 25-13, 25-20

Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 25-20, 18-25, 25-21, 11-25, 15-11

St. Thomas More def. Douglas, 25-17, 25-12, 25-21

Sunshine Bible Academy def. Lower Brule, 25-20, 15-25, 25-22, 25-17

Timber Lake def. Wall, 25-17, 25-15, 25-23

Todd County def. Crow Creek, 25-17, 21-25, 19-25, 26-24, 15-9

Warner def. Langford, 25-8, 25-7, 25-15

Yankton def. Tea Area, 25-23, 25-16, 25-14

Mitchell Christian Triangular=

Freeman Academy/Marion def. Mitchell Christian, 25-13, 25-10, 25-15

James Valley Christian def. Mitchell Christian, 25-4, 25-13, 25-6

