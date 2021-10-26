Local results: Volleyball

High School Volleyball
Tuesday's Scores
Aberdeen Central def. Watertown, 17-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-20
Aberdeen Christian def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-11, 25-12, 25-22
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Milbank, 25-8, 25-21, 25-16
Arlington def. DeSmet, 25-15, 25-20, 25-14
Avon def. Bon Homme, 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 21-25, 15-7
Baltic def. Deubrook, 28-30, 25-12, 25-13, 25-18
Bridgewater-Emery def. Centerville, 25-9, 25-8, 25-8
Britton-Hecla def. Clark/Willow Lake, 28-26, 25-15, 25-7
Burke def. Lyman, 25-15, 25-6, 25-5
Canton def. Lennox, 25-21, 25-17, 19-25, 25-22
Colman-Egan def. Gayville-Volin, 25-17, 25-20, 25-20
Corsica/Stickney def. Colome, 25-14, 25-9, 25-11
Custer def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-21, 25-18, 21-25, 25-21
Dell Rapids def. Beresford, 25-17, 25-17, 25-21
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Vermillion, 12-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-13, 15-7
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-19, 25-19, 25-19
Faulkton def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-8, 25-23, 25-11
Florence/Henry def. Waubay/Summit, 25-14, 25-19, 25-6
Freeman def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-14, 25-18, 25-19
Great Plains Lutheran def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-5, 25-10, 25-6
Groton Area def. Redfield, 25-22, 16-25, 25-13, 25-21
Hamlin def. Webster, 25-17, 25-13, 25-16
Hill City def. Belle Fourche, 17-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-19
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Wessington Springs, 25-22, 25-23, 25-22
Huron def. Mitchell, 25-23, 25-10, 25-18
Irene-Wakonda def. Howard, 25-13, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19
Lakota Tech def. Kadoka Area, 25-23, 21-25, 14-25, 25-8, 15-7
Lemmon def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22
McIntosh def. Tiospaye Topa, 23-25, 25-10, 25-6, 25-7
Miller def. Highmore-Harrold, 23-25, 25-12, 25-15, 25-16
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-15, 22-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-12
Parker def. West Central, 25-20, 25-19, 25-18
Pierre def. Brookings, 25-14, 25-15, 25-15
Platte-Geddes def. Ethan, 25-22, 19-25, 21-25, 26-24, 15-9
Potter County def. Leola/Frederick, 25-18, 25-16, 25-23
Rapid City Central def. Spearfish, 25-12, 25-18, 25-9
Rapid City Stevens def. Sturgis Brown, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20
Scotland def. Menno, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Harrisburg, 25-15, 25-23, 25-20
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-15, 25-13, 25-20
Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 25-20, 18-25, 25-21, 11-25, 15-11
St. Thomas More def. Douglas, 25-17, 25-12, 25-21
Sunshine Bible Academy def. Lower Brule, 25-20, 15-25, 25-22, 25-17
Timber Lake def. Wall, 25-17, 25-15, 25-23
Todd County def. Crow Creek, 25-17, 21-25, 19-25, 26-24, 15-9
Warner def. Langford, 25-8, 25-7, 25-15
Yankton def. Tea Area, 25-23, 25-16, 25-14
Mitchell Christian Triangular=
Freeman Academy/Marion def. Mitchell Christian, 25-13, 25-10, 25-15
James Valley Christian def. Mitchell Christian, 25-4, 25-13, 25-6