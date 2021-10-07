Local results: Volleyball

High School Volleyball
Thursday's Scores
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-23, 25-8, 18-25, 25-21
Arlington def. Lake Preston, 25-3, 25-12, 25-16
Bison def. McLaughlin, 25-6, 25-18, 25-11
Bridgewater-Emery def. Avon, 25-13, 25-12, 25-8
Burke def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-23, 25-12, 13-25, 16-25, 15-12
Dakota Valley def. Madison, 17-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-19
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Estelline/Hendricks, 22-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23, 16-14
Deuel def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-23, 25-13, 25-20
Edgemont def. Sioux County, Neb., 25-5, 25-13, 19-25, 25-20
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Tri-Valley, 25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 25-15
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deubrook, 25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 25-16
Florence/Henry def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-13, 25-18, 25-14
Garretson def. Canton, 25-5, 25-19, 25-15
Gayville-Volin def. Menno, 25-17, 25-21, 25-16
Great Plains Lutheran def. Langford, 25-14, 25-21, 25-21
Highmore-Harrold def. Wessington Springs, 25-12, 17-25, 25-13
Howard def. Canistota, 25-19, 25-22, 26-24
Lemmon def. New Underwood, 25-14, 25-21, 26-24
Little Wound def. St. Francis Indian, 25-19, 18-25, 25-13, 25-15
Milbank def. Britton-Hecla, 25-22, 25-14, 25-15
Miller def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20
Northwestern def. Faulkton, 20-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-20, 15-11
Pierre def. Huron, 25-20, 25-19, 25-23
Pine Ridge def. Bennett County, 28-26, 21-25, 25-5, 25-13
Platte-Geddes def. Gregory, 25-8, 25-15, 26-24
Redfield def. Hamlin, 25-19, 25-22, 25-21
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-14, 25-21, 25-20
Scotland def. Centerville, 25-14, 25-16, 25-17
Sioux Falls Christian def. Southwest Christian (Chaska), Minn., 25-7, 25-18, 25-20
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Mitchell, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19
St. Thomas More def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-8, 25-16, 25-12
Stanley County def. Colome, 25-15, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19
Viborg-Hurley def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 25-21, 25-17, 25-14
Hay Springs Triangular
Lakota Tech def. Hay Springs, Neb., 25-17, 23-25, 25-18
Lakota Tech def. Hemingford, Neb., 25-17, 25-16