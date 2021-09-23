Local Results: Volleyball

High School Volleyball
Thursday's Scores
Aberdeen Christian def. North Central Co-Op, 25-16, 25-8, 25-13
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-23, 25-17, 25-17
Arlington def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-14, 27-25, 25-8
Avon def. Colome, 25-16, 25-17, 25-20
Baltic def. Parker, 25-21, 25-20, 24-26, 25-16
Bison def. Takini, 25-1, 25-9, 25-9
Brandon Valley def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 26-24, 25-22, 25-17
Bridgewater-Emery def. Canistota, 25-20, 25-4, 25-13
Burke def. Bon Homme, 25-21, 25-9, 25-17
Canton def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 23-25, 17-25, 25-14, 25-22, 15-12
Colman-Egan def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 18-25, 25-13, 18-25, 25-18, 15-4
Dell Rapids def. Flandreau, 25-16, 25-15, 25-19
Estelline/Hendricks def. Deubrook, 25-17, 25-21, 14-25, 25-17
Florence/Henry def. Milbank, 25-15, 25-16, 25-11
Freeman def. Menno, 25-16, 25-18, 25-15
Garretson def. Chester, 25-16, 25-15, 25-15
Gayville-Volin def. Vermillion, 25-19, 25-12, 25-18
Great Plains Lutheran def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-8, 25-18, 25-9
Groton Area def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-19, 25-16, 25-16
Hankinson, N.D. def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-7, 25-17, 25-22
Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 14-25, 28-26, 22-25, 25-22, 15-7
Hill City def. Newell, 25-9, 25-8, 25-8
Huron def. Brookings, 25-13, 25-17, 25-20
Irene-Wakonda def. Hanson, 20-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-12, 15-11
Jones County def. Todd County, 28-26, 25-20, 25-15
Lennox def. West Central, 22-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18, 15-13
Linton/HMB, N.D. def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-12, 25-14, 25-10
Madison def. Tri-Valley, 21-25, 25-12, 25-17, 25-17
Mitchell def. Watertown, 25-22, 18-25, 25-18, 25-15
Mobridge-Pollock def. Lemmon, 25-8, 25-21, 27-25
Northwestern def. Waubay/Summit, 25-6, 25-8, 25-13
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 25-17, 25-10, 25-11
Parkston def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-23, 18-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-7
Rapid City Stevens def. Rapid City Central, 25-23, 25-18, 25-14
Redfield def. Britton-Hecla, 25-10, 25-20, 25-23
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Iroquois, 25-5, 25-17, 25-16
Sioux Falls Christian def. Dakota Valley, 22-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-20
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 27-25, 25-16, 25-21
Sisseton def. Deuel, 26-24, 25-20, 25-18
Spearfish def. Custer, 25-18, 25-15, 25-16
Stanley County def. Potter County, 25-23, 25-12, 25-21
Sully Buttes def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-17, 25-14, 28-26
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Mitchell Christian, 25-22, 25-12, 25-9
Viborg-Hurley def. Centerville, 25-18, 25-20, 25-18
Wagner def. Kimball/White Lake, 15-25, 25-15, 25-6, 25-13
Webster def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 17-25, 26-24, 16-25, 25-23, 15-9
Wessington Springs def. Lower Brule, 25-10, 25-11, 25-21
Wolsey-Wessington def. James Valley Christian, 25-13, 25-21, 23-25, 25-11
West Sioux Triangular
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-21, 25-10, 25-11
Elk Point-Jefferson def. West Sioux, Iowa, 25-18, 25-19, 21-25, 25-17