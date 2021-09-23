 Skip to main content
Local Results: Volleyball
High School Volleyball

Thursday's Scores

Aberdeen Christian def. North Central Co-Op, 25-16, 25-8, 25-13

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-23, 25-17, 25-17

Arlington def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-14, 27-25, 25-8

Avon def. Colome, 25-16, 25-17, 25-20

Baltic def. Parker, 25-21, 25-20, 24-26, 25-16

Bison def. Takini, 25-1, 25-9, 25-9

Brandon Valley def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 26-24, 25-22, 25-17

Bridgewater-Emery def. Canistota, 25-20, 25-4, 25-13

Burke def. Bon Homme, 25-21, 25-9, 25-17

Canton def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 23-25, 17-25, 25-14, 25-22, 15-12

Colman-Egan def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 18-25, 25-13, 18-25, 25-18, 15-4

Dell Rapids def. Flandreau, 25-16, 25-15, 25-19

Estelline/Hendricks def. Deubrook, 25-17, 25-21, 14-25, 25-17

Florence/Henry def. Milbank, 25-15, 25-16, 25-11

Freeman def. Menno, 25-16, 25-18, 25-15

Garretson def. Chester, 25-16, 25-15, 25-15

Gayville-Volin def. Vermillion, 25-19, 25-12, 25-18

Great Plains Lutheran def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-8, 25-18, 25-9

Groton Area def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-19, 25-16, 25-16

Hankinson, N.D. def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-7, 25-17, 25-22

Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 14-25, 28-26, 22-25, 25-22, 15-7

Hill City def. Newell, 25-9, 25-8, 25-8

Huron def. Brookings, 25-13, 25-17, 25-20

Irene-Wakonda def. Hanson, 20-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-12, 15-11

Jones County def. Todd County, 28-26, 25-20, 25-15

Lennox def. West Central, 22-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18, 15-13

Linton/HMB, N.D. def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-12, 25-14, 25-10

Madison def. Tri-Valley, 21-25, 25-12, 25-17, 25-17

Mitchell def. Watertown, 25-22, 18-25, 25-18, 25-15

Mobridge-Pollock def. Lemmon, 25-8, 25-21, 27-25

Northwestern def. Waubay/Summit, 25-6, 25-8, 25-13

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 25-17, 25-10, 25-11

Parkston def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-23, 18-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-7

Rapid City Stevens def. Rapid City Central, 25-23, 25-18, 25-14

Redfield def. Britton-Hecla, 25-10, 25-20, 25-23

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Iroquois, 25-5, 25-17, 25-16

Sioux Falls Christian def. Dakota Valley, 22-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-20

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 27-25, 25-16, 25-21

Sisseton def. Deuel, 26-24, 25-20, 25-18

Spearfish def. Custer, 25-18, 25-15, 25-16

Stanley County def. Potter County, 25-23, 25-12, 25-21

Sully Buttes def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-17, 25-14, 28-26

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Mitchell Christian, 25-22, 25-12, 25-9

Viborg-Hurley def. Centerville, 25-18, 25-20, 25-18

Wagner def. Kimball/White Lake, 15-25, 25-15, 25-6, 25-13

Webster def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 17-25, 26-24, 16-25, 25-23, 15-9

Wessington Springs def. Lower Brule, 25-10, 25-11, 25-21

Wolsey-Wessington def. James Valley Christian, 25-13, 25-21, 23-25, 25-11

West Sioux Triangular

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-21, 25-10, 25-11

Elk Point-Jefferson def. West Sioux, Iowa, 25-18, 25-19, 21-25, 25-17

