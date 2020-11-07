Local senators chosen for leadership roles

South Dakota's newly-elected Senate Republican caucus met November 6, 2020, to determine legislative leadership for the 2021-2022 Legislative term.
Mike Deidrich who moved from the House into the Senate in this week's election was named the Assistant Majority Leader. Helene Duhamel, who was appointed by Gov. Kristi Noem before last year's session and re-elected last week, was named a majority whip.
The following members were elected to majority leadership positions in the Senate:
- Majority Leader: Gary Cammack
- Assistant Majority Leader: Mike Diedrich
- Majority Whip: Jim Bolin
- Majority Whip: Casey Crabtree
- Majority Whip: Helene Duhamel
- Majority Whip: Kyle Schoenfish
Lee Schoenbeck will be the GOP nominee for the position of President Pro Tempore, which will be voted on by the full Senate when it organizes on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.
Legislator profiles can be viewed on the LRC website. Information is updated as it is received. A downloadable list is also available from the Legislators tab on the website.
