Local teams, favorites and underdogs, gear up for SoDak 16

The Kougars overcame a two-set deficit to beat White River and secure their place in the Class B SoDak 16. Now the No. 13 seed will battle a tough opponent in No. 4 Colman-Egan (23-3).

At the start of the season, head coach Barry Hutchinson said he didn’t think Kadoka Area (19-8) would make it to their fourth consecutive SoDak 16, but once he set his lineup and his squad started winning, he changed his mind.

“We’re pretty mentally tough, and I think the kids know we’re the underdog and we’re going to have to go play really well to win that match,” Hutchinson said. “Everything is going to have to go well for us, but we battled hard in those last matches and it toughened us up.”

The Kougars are winless in their three previous trips to the SoDak 16 but have won 15 out of their last 16 matches this season. Looking at the Hawks, Hutchinson said, they’re different from the competition they’ve played.

“They are probably unlike anybody we’ve seen around here. They’re big and athletic, and move to the ball well, so it’ll be a tough match,” he said. “If we can serve and receive well, pass the ball and keep it in the court, we have a shot at hanging in there and making it competitive. From there, we’ve just got to play good forward defense. If we can perform at our highest level, nothing’s impossible and we can maybe hang in there, and who knows.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0