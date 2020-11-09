Local teams, favorites and underdogs, gear up for SoDak 16

After last week’s regional volleyball tournaments, the annual SoDak 16 is set for this week with spots in the state tournament on the line.
On Tuesday, competition in Class A and Class B is slated to commence with several local teams battling for victories. While some are the higher seed against their opponent, and others the underdog, all are preparing for a playoff atmosphere.
HILL CITY
The Rangers are the second highest seed in Class A, following Sioux Falls Christian, and will host No. 15 Clark/Willow Lake (15-9) at 5 p.m.
Each year since head coach Lindsy Wathen took over, Hill City (25-2) has gotten one step closer to reaching the state tournament, and 2020 could be the year it punches its ticket.
“Our first goal was to win the Black Hills Conference, the second goal was to end as the high seed in our region and the third goal was to make it into the SoDak 16,” Wathen said. “We hope to continue checking off the next goals on the list.”
Both squads enter the contest on five-match winning streaks, with the Rangers upending Lead-Deadwood 25-11, 25-11, 25-5 in the final round of the Region 7A/8A tournament, but did not meet during the regular season. That could prove tricky with scouting, Wathen said, but Hill City is preparing like they would any other match.
“That can make it more difficult to judge strengths and weaknesses when watching film,” Wathen said of scouting the Cyclones. “There is a reason that there are five sets in volleyball, though. Five sets allow teams to learn an opponent’s strengths and weaknesses early on and then strategize and adjust in subsequent sets.”
Several players on Wathen’s squad were also members of the Rangers girls basketball team that reached the state tournament this past winter but couldn’t play in it as the event was shut down due to COVID-19. For them to reach it in volleyball would help heal that disappointment, Wathen said.
“We’re grateful to have had a season that has lasted this long, but to finish at a state tournament would obviously be awesome,” Wathen said. “It would make all the hours, hard work and 2020 obstacles worth it.”
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN
Hill City suffered only two losses during the regular season, and one of them was to the Lady Comets.
Rapid City Christian (27-4) was edged out by Hill City in seeding points in Class A for the SoDak 16, handing it the No. 3 seed and a home matchup against No. 14 Redfield (13-9) at 5 p.m.
While head coach Elizabeth Kieffer is preparing a game plan based on mental preparation and maintaining focus from start to finish, she is also grateful her squad’s 2020 campaign did happen in the midst of a pandemic.
“Just looking at the season, we’re super thankful that we’ve had an opportunity to play volleyball this year and our season did not get cut short,” she said. “We feel really blessed every day that we’re at practice, every game we have, and so we’re really looking forward to playing Tuesday night and hosting.”
Kieffer said the Pheasants have a couple of great hitters and are a solid program. A victory and a spot in the state tournament would mean a lot to her four seniors and longtime program players, Abby Pierce, Abbie Goff, Tori Altstiel and Riley Freeland.
“You can just tell (Redfield) is well-coached, so we’re just going to go out and play our game,” Kieffer said. “We tell the girls all the time that no matter who’s across the net, we just need to play our game, so that’s what we’re going to do Tuesday night.”
ST. THOMAS MORE
Cavaliers head coach Shannah Loeffen said reaching the SoDak 16 in her first year is a big accomplishment.
Her squad, the No. 11 seed in Class A, will take on No. 6 Dakota Valley (14-5) at 3:30 p.m. Since St. Thomas More (21-9) is playing on the road, it took off for Sioux City Monday evening to get there early and get into the right mindset, Loeffen said.
She added that the Cavaliers have watched quite a bit of film on the Panthers, have identified two key players that stick out as strong hitters, defenders and servers and have a plan to shut them down. With preparations in place, STM is read to compete.
“I think we’ve prepared ourselves to the point of where it’s time to just show up and play,” Loeffen said. “Our basic game plan is to make sure every ball counts and to come out strong.”
Loeffen said her team has stayed strong all season, and a place in the state tournament would be huge for the school.
“I have amazing athletes who were ready to go, and I think they’ve worked really hard to get to the SoDak 16,” she said. “Volleyball isn’t one of the top sports with STM athletics, so I think it would be great for the girls to earn that spot.”
PHILIP
The Lady Scotties have been playing with a disadvantage all season.
With an average height of 5-foot-5 and no player taller than 5-foot-7, Philip (14-6) is shorter than most squads, which head coach Ella Smith said has come as no surprise to its opponents.
That’ll also be the case when the No. 12 seed in Class B plays No. 5 Bridgewater-Emery (20-2) on the road at 5 p.m, so keeping balls in play and points alive will be crucial.
“Throughout the season, we have been a pretty short team, and that’s very obvious to other teams, so we have focused on our defense from the beginning of the season until now,” Smith said. “so we are going to try and play our strongest defense as possible, and then we really have to work on placing the ball.”
Since they secured their place in the SoDak 16, the Lady Scotties have watched game film of the Huskies and implemented what they’ve seen into their practices to prepare. One of the characteristics of Bridgewater-Emery’s game, Smith noticed, was the pace of play.
“They have some strong hitters, they’re a strong defensive team and they play a good serve-receive game,” she said. “So they hit the ball to their setter and then they’re able to run some quick offense.”
An upset victory for Smith’s squad would show them what a group effort can accomplish.
“Oh man, it would mean a lot. I think it would show those girls that when you put forth 100% and you’re together as a team, you can do great things altogether,” Smith said. “We have strong players, but we play our best volleyball when all of us play strong volleyball together. I think it would just be a cool thing for them to see what you can do as a team.”
KADOKA AREA
The Kougars overcame a two-set deficit to beat White River and secure their place in the Class B SoDak 16. Now the No. 13 seed will battle a tough opponent in No. 4 Colman-Egan (23-3).
At the start of the season, head coach Barry Hutchinson said he didn’t think Kadoka Area (19-8) would make it to their fourth consecutive SoDak 16, but once he set his lineup and his squad started winning, he changed his mind.
“We’re pretty mentally tough, and I think the kids know we’re the underdog and we’re going to have to go play really well to win that match,” Hutchinson said. “Everything is going to have to go well for us, but we battled hard in those last matches and it toughened us up.”
The Kougars are winless in their three previous trips to the SoDak 16 but have won 15 out of their last 16 matches this season. Looking at the Hawks, Hutchinson said, they’re different from the competition they’ve played.
“They are probably unlike anybody we’ve seen around here. They’re big and athletic, and move to the ball well, so it’ll be a tough match,” he said. “If we can serve and receive well, pass the ball and keep it in the court, we have a shot at hanging in there and making it competitive. From there, we’ve just got to play good forward defense. If we can perform at our highest level, nothing’s impossible and we can maybe hang in there, and who knows.”
