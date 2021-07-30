Local tennis players fare well in 1st round of Midland Scientific Open

The opening round of the USTA Level 6 Midland Scientific Open got underway Friday evening at Sioux Park.

Locals in the men's open singles division fared well, as half a dozen Rapid City natives grabbed wins in the 10 Round of 32 matches. Sam Mortimer defeated Wahpeton, North Dakota's David Comings 6-2, 6-1, Michael Tang grinded out a three-set victory over Nicholas Pries of Chaska, Minnesota 5-7, 6-1, 10-3, Jamison Pfingston breezed past Chicago's David Hagele 6-0, 6-0, Matt Morrow topped Micah Hanson of Onaka 6-0, 6-1, Daryl Paluch beat fellow Rapid City resident Thomas Postma 6-3, 6-1 and seventh-seeded Alexander Reinke cruised past Miles Meier of Omaha, Nebraska 6-0, 6-1.

Mortimer also teamed up with fellow Rapid City Stevens student-athlete Asa Hood and the duo advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's open doubles draw with a 7-5, 2-6, 10-6 win.

In mixed open doubles, Julia Wiedmeier and Andrew Dobbs reached the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-4 victory. Daryl Paluch and daughter Whitney Paluch teamed up and defeated a fellow Rapid City team 6-0, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals.

The Midland Scientific Open continues Saturday, with women's open singles and doubles getting underway, as well as four junior divisions.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.