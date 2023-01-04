010523-nws-sirens_merged

Outdoor warning sirens on pause

Pennington County Outdoor Warning Siren tests that occur on the 1st and 3rd Saturday of each month will be “paused” during the months of January and February in 2023.

Tests will not occur on January 7 and 21, or February 4 and 18, the Rapid City-Pennington County Emergency Management agency said in a press release Wednesday.

“The two months are typically the coldest months of the year, and our older mechanical sirens can suffer damage when activated in extreme cold weather temperatures. Saturday siren tests will resume on March 4,” the release said.

The sirens are still active and can be utilized at a moment’s notice, along with four other warning capabilities, to alert the public, the agency added.

“During a rapidly evolving incident in Pennington County, we will use all available and appropriate warning tools to alert the community of any life-threatening, all-risk, all-hazard emergency from natural threats or human-caused threats,” the release said. Other warning capabilities include Public Warning Messages, All-Hazards Weather Radio, Wireless Emergency Alerts, and the Emergency Alert System.

Residents can learn more about the emergency warning methods used in Pennington County at www.pennco.org/messaging. They can also visit www.rcpcem.com for safety tips and information to keep their families safe and learn how to plan for disasters and emergencies.

Youth Ride Free numbers up

Young people in Rapid City are taking advantage of Rapid Transit’s Youth Ride Free program in droves, with the city recording a 9.6% increase in ridership over 2021.

Youth took a total of 35,114 trips from January through May and September through December, nearly 10% higher than the same period in 2021. April and December saw marginal decreases.

“It was a great year overall for the Youth Ride Free program,” said Megan Gould-Stabile, Rapid Transit System manager. “December was a tough month with most students out for up to two weeks. Any time you have an increase in ridership over the year before in most of the months, it shows the program continues to be a success.”

Gould-Stabile said the program is very convenient during the winter months, with snow and ice on the roads.

Anyone looking for more information on Youth Ride Free can call (605) 394-6631.

– Journal staff