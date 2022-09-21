1 dead in Box Elder 2-vehicle crash

A 50-year-old man is dead following a car crash within the Box Elder city limits Wednesday morning.

According to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the man, who was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt was heading west on Country Road when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2016 Toyota Tacoma.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The 31-year-old man driving the Toyota sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries while a 5-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl received minor injuries. The three were transported to a Rapid City hospital.

All four people were wearing seatbelts.

The names of those involved in the crash have not yet been released pending notification of family members. South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information is preliminary.