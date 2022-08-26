 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 person dead after Friday crash in Hermosa

One man died Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash within the city of Hermosa.

Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members.

According to a news release, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2016 Dodge Journey was northbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when the driver attempted to turn into a parking lot. The Dodge turned into the path of a southbound 2016 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer.

The 80-year-old driver of the Dodge was transported by ambulance to a Rapid City hospital where he later died. The 29-year-old semi-truck driver was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

