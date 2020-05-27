10 new coronavirus cases added in Pennington County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Ten more cases of coronavirus were identified in Pennington County Tuesday. The report released by the State Department of Health Wednesday showed there have been 172 positive tests in the county with 134 of those cases still listed as active - up five since Tuesday.

Four more South Dakota residents died of COVID-19 related illnesses Tuesday. The total of deaths in the state is now 54. Wednesday report showed deaths from one person in their 30s, one in their 50s and two in their 60s. This was the third death of a person between 30-39 and only one of them suffered from pre-existing conditions before contracting COVID-19.

The state added 57 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday. The number of active cases fell from 1,075 to 1,037 as 91 new recoveries were reported.

Beadle County had the most new infections Wednesday with 13 and Minnehaha added 11 new positive tests. Roberts County added four new cases and Lincoln and Oglala-Lakota each reported three new positive tests. Brown, Todd, and Turner counties each added two new cases and Charles Mix, Codington, Davison, Day, Lyman, Stanley and Union all had one new case of coronavirus.

There are 17 active cases in Oglala-Lakota County and seven active cases in Todd County.