$100 gift cards a shot in the arm for local vaccination efforts

The line for Black Hills Area Community Foundation’s vaccine clinic at The Monument on Thursday afternoon wound through the building’s lobby as people waited to receive a COVID-19 vaccine — and a $100 gift card.
The gift cards were donated by former state Sen. Stanford Adelstein, who donated 90 $100 Visa gift cards to the first 90 people to get their shot in honor of his 90th birthday. Adelstein wanted to incentivize people to get vaccinated for COVID after seeing a news report that said $100 was one of the main motivators for the vaccine-hesitant to get the jab.
Adelstein donated a few more gift cards along with Dave Davis, bringing the total to 150 gift cards and matching the 150 Johnson & Johnson vaccines set aside for the clinic. BHACF partnered with Monument Health to acquire and administer the shots.
The community foundation didn’t know how many people would show up, but Donor Relations Manager Chris Huber said he was “blown away” to see the number of people that showed up for the event. He said 60 people were in line before the clinic officially began, and the first person arrived two hours early.
Jonathan Thompson received his COVID shot at the clinic after hearing about it from a friend. He said he had COVID last October and did not think he needed a vaccine. He decided to get vaccinated after friends and family pressured him to do it, but said he was still on the fence about it.
“But you know, you can only take so much of friends and loved ones telling you they don’t feel safe around you, and you know, what kind of life is that? So here I am,” Thompson told the Journal.
Friends Vrennun Paxman and Cael Phinney came to the clinic together after Phinney’s grandfather told them to.
Paxman said he had never really thought about vaccination until the clinic and said he was unaware of the health risks posed by COVID.
“I thought I never needed it,” Paxman said.
Phinney said he did not want to get the vaccine because he is not afraid of COVID, but decided to when he heard about the $100 incentive and when his grandfather asked him to.
“I just don’t care, so if I get [COVID], I get it, and I’ll just quarantine myself if I have to,” Phinney said. “My grandpa kind of forced me to, so I was like, ‘OK, I’m not going to argue.’”
He said he was a little worried about the side effects of vaccination because he did not want to feel sick at work the next day.
Jade Johnson is planning on traveling abroad in November, which requires vaccination, and had already scheduled an appointment when she heard about the clinic. The monetary incentive was not a factor in her decision to get vaccinated.
Johnson was holding off on the vaccine because she thought it was rolled out too fast and wanted to see how others were affected by it before she got the shot.
“I probably would still have waited if I wasn’t planning on leaving the country,” she said. “When I started looking at places that [people with] U.S. passports are even allowed to travel to and the regulations and requirements…there’s definitely places I can go without it, but I think it’s just going to make it a lot easier in the long term for me to travel with it.”
Johnson, who had already been vaccinated and was completing the 15-minute waiting period after her shot, said it wasn’t bad.
“I travel every November, so I generally have to get vaccines every year before I leave the country. So for me, it’s not really any different than having to get a yellow fever vaccine,” Johnson said.
Thomas Sanchez is an employee at The Monument where the clinic was held, so he found out about it through his job. He was hesitant to get the shot at first because he heard “horror stories” about the vaccine’s side effects. When he got his shot, he said he didn’t even feel the needle go in.
His wife recently received her first shot of the Pfizer vaccine and is feeling sick, but he said her willingness to get it convinced him to, as well.
“I’m around a lot of people [at work], so I need to get it,” Sanchez said. “If you haven’t gotten it, get it.”