$100 gift cards a shot in the arm for local vaccination efforts

Johnson was holding off on the vaccine because she thought it was rolled out too fast and wanted to see how others were affected by it before she got the shot.

“I probably would still have waited if I wasn’t planning on leaving the country,” she said. “When I started looking at places that [people with] U.S. passports are even allowed to travel to and the regulations and requirements…there’s definitely places I can go without it, but I think it’s just going to make it a lot easier in the long term for me to travel with it.”

Johnson, who had already been vaccinated and was completing the 15-minute waiting period after her shot, said it wasn’t bad.

“I travel every November, so I generally have to get vaccines every year before I leave the country. So for me, it’s not really any different than having to get a yellow fever vaccine,” Johnson said.

Thomas Sanchez is an employee at The Monument where the clinic was held, so he found out about it through his job. He was hesitant to get the shot at first because he heard “horror stories” about the vaccine’s side effects. When he got his shot, he said he didn’t even feel the needle go in.