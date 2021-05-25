$100K Bush fellowship rescinded from Pine Ridge educator

A $100,000 Bush Foundation Fellowship has been rescinded from a Lakota language educator who works on the Pine Ridge Reservation after the organization learned he lives just south of the border in Nebraska.
Peter Hill was one of 24 fellows selected from 538 applicants, the Bush Foundation announced on May 11. Two days later, it called him to say he would no longer be part of the program.
The foundation received messages telling them about Hill's residency but also ones complaining that it gave the fellowship to Hill, who is white, and not to an Indigenous person who works on Lakota language revitalization, according to Vice President Anita Patel. She said those complaints played no role in the Foundation's decision.
"The sole reason he is not a fellow is because he does not live in the Bush Foundation region," Patel said.
The fellowship is open to people who live in the Dakotas, Minnesota or one of the 23 Native American nations that share the same geography, according to the foundation's website.
The fellows are allowed to use the $100,000 on education, leadership training, networking and mentorship to help them "develop the skills and relationships to foster large-scale change in their communities and region" while becoming "more effective and equitable leaders," the foundation said in a news release.
Hill has lived and/or worked on the Pine Ridge Reservation for 20 years, according to his now-deleted fellowship biography. He became fluent in Lakota and has been teaching it to Lakota people for the past nine years.
He created an immersion program at an in-home day care center and eventually collected a library of thousands of Lakota books, hundreds of language learning videos, and dozens of Lakota games and apps, the biography said. Hill now works at the immersion program at Red Cloud Indian School.
Hill, who began the months-long application process in August 2020, planned to use the fellowship "to seek advanced education in language revitalization and formal opportunities to cultivate leadership skills" while developing "connections with educators who have led successful language revitalization efforts in other parts of the world."
I thought "that because South Dakota and the reservation are essentially the epicenters of my work and my life that I was eligible to apply for the fellowship and I was wrong," he said. The Bush Foundation "didn't realize that my house is on the other side of the line and I didn't realize that that was an issue."
"It seemed like there was a misunderstanding and that happens. But we're grateful to know," Patel said.
Hill told the Journal that he lives just south of Pine Ridge, in Nebraska, but his work and P.O. Box are all centered in Pine Ridge or elsewhere on the reservation.
The Bush Foundation won't be giving the 24th fellowship spot to anyone, Patel said. The $100,000 will instead go back into the foundation.
Three of the now-23 fellows are from South Dakota. Patricia Acevedo Fuentes of Rapid City will focus on equitable architecture while Wizipan Little Elk of Mission will work on economic development on the Rosebud Reservation. Kimimila Locke, who lives in Wakpala, is working on creating a school on the Standing Rock Reservation that focuses on Lakota culture, sovereignty and language.
