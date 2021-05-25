$100K Bush fellowship rescinded from Pine Ridge educator

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hill has lived and/or worked on the Pine Ridge Reservation for 20 years, according to his now-deleted fellowship biography. He became fluent in Lakota and has been teaching it to Lakota people for the past nine years.

He created an immersion program at an in-home day care center and eventually collected a library of thousands of Lakota books, hundreds of language learning videos, and dozens of Lakota games and apps, the biography said. Hill now works at the immersion program at Red Cloud Indian School.

Hill, who began the months-long application process in August 2020, planned to use the fellowship "to seek advanced education in language revitalization and formal opportunities to cultivate leadership skills" while developing "connections with educators who have led successful language revitalization efforts in other parts of the world."

I thought "that because South Dakota and the reservation are essentially the epicenters of my work and my life that I was eligible to apply for the fellowship and I was wrong," he said. The Bush Foundation "didn't realize that my house is on the other side of the line and I didn't realize that that was an issue."

"It seemed like there was a misunderstanding and that happens. But we're grateful to know," Patel said.