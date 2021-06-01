10th annual Kids’ Carnival planned this weekend

The 10th annual Kids’ Carnival is planned for Saturday, June 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kids’ Carnival kicks off at 11 a.m. with a variety of children’s activities at vendor booths, the Fun Express Train, bounce houses, midway games, dunk tank and Kidz Zone.

“Kids’ Carnival is such a great event because it’s what Main Street Square was created for,” said Domico Rodriguez, executive director of Main Street Square. “It’s a place where kids can be kids and have fun — a day specifically for them.”

Attendees can enjoy two aerial performances by Sky Dancing Aerial Studios throughout the event.

The event will also feature local food vendors.

