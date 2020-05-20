11 new coronavirus cases reported in Pennington County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Pennington County reported 11 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday as the total number of cases in the county has more than doubled in five days. There was a total of 40 tests completed in the county on Tuesday.

There are currently 84 positive tests here with 64 of them listed as active cases. Fall River reported a positive test for the second consecutive day. Fall River County only completed three tests Tuesday.

The total number of cases in South Dakota increased 92 to 4,177 Wednesday. The number of active cases continued to drop as the state now lists 1,108 active cases. That is down 17 from Tuesday's report.

Beadle County cases increased 25 to 68 total Wednesday. Minnehaha County reported 17 new cases from Tuesday's test results. There are currently 3,182 positive tests in Minnehaha County.

Oglala-Lakota County had an increase of four positive tests to take their total to 14. Only six tests were completed in Oglala-Lakota County Tuesday.

Other new cases across the state include six new positive tests in Brown and Union counties, five in Aurora, three in Lyman, four in Lincoln and two in Buffalo and Yankton. Sanborn and Turner counties each added one positive case Wednesday.