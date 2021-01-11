11 people test positive for influenza A or B

There were no additional hospitalizations or deaths in South Dakota due to the influenza virus last week.

There have been 16 lab confirmed cases of influenza — six Type A and 10 Type B — so far in the state. There were 11 positive rapid antigen tests last week out of 234 tests. There have been a total of 86 positive RA tests this flu season.

Six people have been hospitalized and two have died due to flu illnesses this flu season. Typically, the worst part of the flu season each year is the middle of February. On average, 33 South Dakota residents die from the flu each year.

