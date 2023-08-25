An 11-year-old Fort Thompson boy has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash near Kadoka on Monday.

Preliminary information released by South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates a 1996 Toyota Camry and a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer were both driving on Interstate 90 near mile marker 140 in Jackson County, about 12 miles west of Kadoka, just before 1 p.m. The Camry struck the back of the Trailblazer, which caused it to enter the median and roll. The Camry came to rest in the south ditch.

The driver of the Camry, Jacob Jumper, 22, of Stanwood, W.A., sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Philip Hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Trailblazer, Donell Red Bear, 39, of Fort Thompson, sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Philip Hospital.

There were three passengers in the Trailblazer.

Rikki Voice, 35, of Box Elder, sustained life-threatening injuries. She was taken by ambulance to the Philip Hospital and then flown by Black Hills Life Flight to Rapid City's Monument Health hospital.

A seven-year-old female passenger sustained life-threatening injuries. She was taken by ambulance to the Philip Hospital and also life-flighted to Rapid City.

The 11-year-old male minor passenger of the Trailblazer sustained fatal injuries.

Seatbelt use by occupants of the Trailblazer remains under investigation.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.