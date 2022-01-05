111 South Dakota soldiers to deploy to Guantanamo Bay

Tucker Bedford will leave behind his wife of six months to spend almost a year with prisoners in Guantanamo Bay.

Bedford, a military police specialist with the South Dakota National Guard from Rapid City, will go on his first deployment with 110 other soldiers Thursday to take care of prisoners and be internal security at the detention facility in Cuba.

“There’s a lot of changes in my life, I moved and got married in June, so I’m getting all that stuff prepared,” Bedford said. “It’s hard with family stuff, trying to say goodbyes, but everybody’s so supportive and it makes it so much easier with a lot of support.”

The soldiers will start their mission in Fort Bliss, Texas, and stay for about a month to get validated. The troops will spend about nine months in Guantanamo Bay, then head back to Fort Bliss for another month to check on the soldiers’ physical and mental health, and if they are ready to reenter the civilian world or the National Guard with "off of active duty" orders.

Unit commander Capt. Patrick Moran said they received orders about 16 months ago and went into training.

During a deployment ceremony Wednesday morning at The Monument in Rapid City, Moran said the 235th Military Police Company has been busy since 2020. The company prepared to deploy in June 2020 to assist in Minneapolis, but were not sent. They ended up providing security for riot control in Pierre, Sioux Falls and Rapid City.

In July, they worked with the Air National Guard security forces and local law enforcement for President Donald Trump’s July 3 visit. Moran said that’s the first time South Dakota National Guard soldiers were armed in the United States since the 1970s.

The company was also placed on active duties for medical transport teams and vaccination mission teams in November, then deployed to the presidential inauguration in January 2021.

Moran said no South Dakota unit has ever gone on mission to Guantanamo Bay, but knows there’s no task too difficult the 235th Company, which has the motto "Guardians Over Glory," can’t handle.

Gov. Kristi Noem, along with U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson and Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender, spoke at the ceremony. Noem said she knows the company will serve with excellence and treat people with respect.

“You will do your job and you will make sure that you never lose sight of the fact that what you’re doing by securing that location is that you’re keeping America safe and you’re keeping South Dakota safe,” she said.

Noem, Johnson and Allender all thanked the soldiers for their service, and thanked employers and families for their support.

“We’re sitting amongst warriors, we’re sitting amongst patriots who are going and willing to sacrifice everything for us,” Noem said. “Let’s find what we can do in the next several months to go above and beyond to be warriors for the people around us to serve them, to help support them and support the family members who will be missing a very important part of their family through these coming months.”

Johnson said he knows no words can fully convey the depth of his gratitude, but hopes the soldiers can sense how thankful and appreciative he is for their service.

Moran said the company’s mission won’t involve dodging bullets across the battlefield, but it will involve battling complacency, mental health challenges, striving for attention to detail and awareness on a daily basis.

“We’re down there by ourselves, you can’t have visitors, you can’t have a cell phone when you’re in the facility, you’re disconnected from all the technology world that we live in,” he said. “That plays a little bit on soldiers nowadays and we have to kind of battle that complacency of doing the same thing over and over again.”

Bedford said he heard it will be a difficult deployment, but knows the 235th is a good unit that has close friendships.

“That really helps, and there’s always people to talk through any hard feelings or any hard times that you’re having,” he said.

The 235th is anticipated to return to South Dakota in November.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

