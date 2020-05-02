12 Blackhawk families displaced after sinkhole exposes abandoned gypsum mine

After the sinkhole appeared, Reitz said he banged on Trudo’s door to tell him to move his truck.

Trudo said he quickly moved his pickup from the area, which later collapsed.

Reitz and Trudo aren’t the only friendly neighbors in the Hideaway Hills community.

“This is kind of like a family out here,” said Reitz. “We're all friends, we all look after each other's houses, have fireworks out here every 4th.”

Both men called their insurance companies but were told the homes weren't covered since their policies didn't address underground issues created by sinkholes.

“I don’t think they can fix the problem,” Trudo said. “If it gets worse, we’ll never get back into our house so we’re completely vacating.”

Reitz said the Red Cross covered the cost of two nights in a hotel but he and his fiancée are now paying out-of-pocket. Trudo said he, Erika, their two children and their Great Dane are living with relatives but that’s a temporary solution. He said he’s worried about finding a place that will welcome his 150-pound dog.