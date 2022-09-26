12-year-old hugs law enforcement across United States

Rosalyn Baldwin decided when she was 6 years old she wanted to show law enforcement personnel they were loved.

That decision took the 12-year-old Louisiana resident on a mission that expanded to the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Monday morning. About 25 members of the police department and sheriff’s office received hugs from both Rosalyn and her 7-year-old brother Phillip.

“It’s a really amazing experience,” Baldwin said. “I mean, you can’t really trade something like a gummy worm, I don’t know, for this. It’s an amazing opportunity.”

When Baldwin was 6, there was a shooting in Louisiana that touched her heart. She said she wanted to give out cookies, hugs and hearts to the world.

“My mom told me to calm it down a little bit and just to try going into our general area, so we started with a small office and gave them cookies,” she said.

Since then, Baldwin and her family have been to 44 states, leaving some on the West Coast for future visits in 2023. They family started traveling around the United States for Baldwin’s mission in 2017.

Baldwin said law enforcement has received a bad reputation recently and wants to show the average officer will not harm someone. She said she has learned a lot about how police and SWAT cars look, and she gets to meet officers and their families.

“You can see how they’re human, too,” she said. “Someone does not just turn evil the moment they take this job as an officer.”

Baldwin’s mom, Angie, said when her daughter first brought this to her, she said she had a vision that she was supposed to go out and hug the peacemakers.

“She was so determined about this vision that she knew God was calling her to go do this,” Angie said. “After some persuasion, we went ahead and started going in January (2017) because we had to step out on faith with her.”

Angie said people have been good to them during their travels, and it “just blows your mind” to see people being good.

“They see her and they see her light and they want to be a blessing to her,” she said.

Angie said she was raised on God, family and country. She said people have to stand together, and Rosalyn grew up seeing that.

Angie said people assume they have some kind of agenda, but she said they really don’t.

“I’m getting nothing from this, other than I’m a writer. ... I’m going to write about it, yeah, this is beautiful for people to understand love, but there’s no agenda,” she said. “It’s just a little girl who loves people who asked us to come out and help her country.”

Rosalynn said she has wanted to come to Rapid City and South Dakota for a while to see Mount Rushmore, which she got to visit Monday evening.