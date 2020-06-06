13 new cases of coronavirus reported in Pennington County, 90 in South Dakota

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

South Dakota added 90 new cases of coronavirus Saturday. The number could have been elevated due to technical problems that affected Friday's report, according to State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton.

There were no new deaths reported Saturday and the number of active cases in the state dropped four to 1,029. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 illnesses rose 10 to 93 on Saturday. Monument Health reports that 30 of those 93 are in their system.

The state now has 5,267 total positive coronavirus tests since the pandemic was first discovered in the state.

Pennington County added 13 more cases for a total of 297. There are 183 active cases in the county.

There were no changes in other surrounding counties in Saturday's report.

Other cases Saturday came from Beadle County with 18 new cases and Minnehaha County with 10 new positive tests. Those are the only two counties with more positive tests than Pennington County. Minnehaha County has had 3,397 cases and Beadle County has had 361.

Clay County added eight new cases Saturday to bring that county's total to 27. Lyman County also saw extraordinary growth in cases with six new positive tests for a total of 22 in that county.