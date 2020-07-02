13 staffers, inmates at Pennington County Sheriff's Office have had coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thirteen people employed or detained by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Wednesday morning.

Three are staff members: one corrections officer at the adult jail and two detox technicians at the Care Campus, according to spokeswoman Helene Duhamel.

Seven adults tested positive for the virus before being booked into the Pennington County Jail and were housed and cared for with extra precautions, Duhamel said. One adult inmate and one minor tested positive after being booked into the adult and juvenile jails.

The jails attempt to prevent the spread of the virus by screening everyone and quarantining inmates before moving them into the general population, according to Sheriff Kevin Thom.

The Care Campus — which also screens everyone upon arrival — has seen no cases among its clients. But it has referred 16 people who presented COVID-19 symptoms during the intake screening to the city’s emergency coronavirus shelter, which houses people with symptoms or confirmed cases who have no where else to safely quarantine.