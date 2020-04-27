15-year-old South Dakota girl dies in ATV crash

SELBY | A 15-year-old girl has died after she lost control of the ATV she was riding on and crashed southeast of Selby in northcentral South Dakota.
The state Highway Patrol says the girl was riding on a gravel road on Sunday afternoon when she lost control and was thrown from the ATV.
She was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name hasn’t been released pending notification of family.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.