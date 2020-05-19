16 new coronavirus cases reported on 40 tests in Pennington County

Pennington County reported more positive tests for the coronavirus on Tuesday than any other county in South Dakota.
With only 40 tests completed in the county on Monday, 16 new positive coronavirus tests were reported in Pennington County on Tuesday. The county now has 74 total positive cases. Fifty-seven of those cases remain active with 15 recoveries and two deaths.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said he wasn't surprised by the increase in Pennington County but the state hasn't found any clusters or outbreaks here.
"As individuals go back to work or back out in public more, we expect to see an increase in cases," he said. "There are no clusters that we have found. We believe it is just general community spread happening."
Two more deaths were reported Tuesday, including one from Pennington County and one from Minnehaha. That brings the total to 46 who have died from COVID-19 illnesses.
Fall River County also reported its third positive test Tuesday along with eight negative tests. Custer County didn't complete any tests Monday. Meade County reported five negative tests and Lawrence County reported nine negative tests.
The state recorded a total of 58 new positive tests to bring the overall total to 4,085 with 1,125 of those cases still active. The number of active cases in the state decreased by 74 on Tuesday as 130 recovered from the illness. There were 606 negative tests on Tuesday's report.
Minnehaha County had the second highest total of new cases with 15 positive tests and 148 negative tests. Beadle County added six more cases and Brown County added five more. Lincoln County had four new cases and Buffalo, Lyman, Marshal and Turner counties each reported two new cases. Charles Mix and Roberts counties each had one new case Tuesday.
Eleven more people have been hospitalized, but 11 people in the hospital were released Monday to keep the total number of patients hospitalized at 77.
Clayton said there are now 124 positive tests from the DemKota beef plant in Aberdeen and 80 of those have recovered. He said the state is also working with Dakota Provisions private label meat processors in Huron and a cheese factory in the northeast part of the state where cases have been reported to ensure that management is screening, protecting and testing employees appropriately.
The mass testing of nursing home patients and employees is also underway. Each facility will collect and send off their own tests so results will come in over the next couple of weeks.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.