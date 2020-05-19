16 new coronavirus cases reported on 40 tests in Pennington County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Pennington County reported more positive tests for the coronavirus on Tuesday than any other county in South Dakota.

With only 40 tests completed in the county on Monday, 16 new positive coronavirus tests were reported in Pennington County on Tuesday. The county now has 74 total positive cases. Fifty-seven of those cases remain active with 15 recoveries and two deaths.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said he wasn't surprised by the increase in Pennington County but the state hasn't found any clusters or outbreaks here.

"As individuals go back to work or back out in public more, we expect to see an increase in cases," he said. "There are no clusters that we have found. We believe it is just general community spread happening."

Two more deaths were reported Tuesday, including one from Pennington County and one from Minnehaha. That brings the total to 46 who have died from COVID-19 illnesses.

Fall River County also reported its third positive test Tuesday along with eight negative tests. Custer County didn't complete any tests Monday. Meade County reported five negative tests and Lawrence County reported nine negative tests.