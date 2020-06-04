18 new coronavirus cases, one new death reported in Pennington County

A Pennington County resident's death was reported Thursday morning by the state Department of Health, which also announced there were 18 new cases of COVID-19 illness in the county.
That brings the number of deaths in the county due to the coronavirus to five and the total number of positive tests to 275.
There was also one death reported from Minnehaha County, bringing the total of deaths there to 50. Minnehaha County has a total of 3,385 positive tests.
Custer County reported its first COVID-19 case Thursday. Meade and Oglala-Lakota counties each reported two new cases. State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said the health department has noted substantial community spread of the disease in that county.
The state completed 3,876 negative tests Wednesday — the highest number in one day since testing began. There have now been a total of 47,376 negative tests and 5,247 positive tests. The number of active cases in the state grew by four to 1,020 in Thursday's report. The high number of tests is related to the mass testing of all nursing homes across the state, both employees and residents. There has been a less than 1 percent positive rate on those tests.
Other positive tests Thursday came from Beadle County, where 33 people tested positive, Brown County with four new cases and Lincoln and Clay counties with three each. Codington, Day, Hamlin, Jerauld, Lyman, Roberts, Union and Ziebach counties all reported one new case Thursday.
From outbreaks in the state, 137 of 164 COVID-19 patients have recovered at the DemKota Beef Plant in Aberdeen, 47 of 99 patients at the Jack Links plant in Alpena in Beadle County have recovered, and 843 of the 853 SmithField Food patients in Sioux Falls have recovered.
