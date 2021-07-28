18-year-old arrested after five transferred to the hospital

A man in his 20s was ejected from a Chevy Suburban after being struck by a Dodge Stratus that was fleeing from police.

The man was transported to the hospital for serious injuries.

Emily Chipps, 18, of Rapid City, was the driver of the Stratus and arrested after medical evaluation for aggravated eluding, possession of a controlled substance, substitute license plates, driving without a valid license, no proof of insurance and an existing warrant.

Around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, a Rapid City Police officer was heading northbound on Fifth Street near the intersection of St. Joseph Street when he saw a Dodge Stratus with a spray can paint job.

The officer ran the plates and determined the plates belonged to a different vehicle. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle near the intersection of Fifth Street and Omaha.

According to a press release, the vehicle initially slowed down and then quickly accelerated away from the officer, failing to stop at a red traffic light at the intersection of Fifth Street and East New York Street.

