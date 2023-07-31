An 18-year-old died Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash two miles west of Lead.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2023 Indian Super Chieftain motorcycle was traveling near mile marker 36 on U.S. Highway 14A. The driver did not navigate a curve in the road. The motorcycle and driver left the road, entered a ditch, and struck an embankment.

The driver was taken by Black Hills Life Flight to Monument Health in Rapid City, but he did not survive his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

Both lanes of U.S. 14A were closed for about an hour and then reopened.

The name of the person involved has not been released pending notification of family.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.