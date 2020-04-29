19 volunteers nominated for Home Rule Charter Commitee

Rapid City's Legal and Finance Committee approved Wednesday the formation of a 19-member citizen committee to explore changing from a Dillon's Rule-based city government to a home rule structure.
The full City Council will take up the nominations for the Home Rule Charter Committee at a 6:30 p.m. Monday meeting at City Hall.
The nominees are Evan Thomas, Kathleen Burr, Patrick Jones, Carman Timmerman, Alan Dietrich, Chris Orr, Jared McEntaffer, Linda Lea Viken, Michael Hickey, Rick Kahler, Jason Green, Michael Nelson, Dave Kelley, Don Frankenfeld, Ed McLaughlin, Patrick Wyss, Rex Hagg, Tamara Pier, and Lynn Kendall.
City Communications Director Darrell Shoemaker said 40 applications were submitted for the new committee that will study the feasibility of changing Rapid City's form of government.
In November 2019, Mayor Steve Allender requested the committee be formed. The City Council approved the mayor's request Dec. 16.
According to a letter Allender sent to city councilors in November, Dillon's Rule limits what municipal government can do. The rule only allows for the city to act when authorized by the state. Home rule, Allender said, would allow for the citizens of Rapid City to have more local control over their municipal government.
"I believe a home rule charter could be a positive change for Rapid City," Allender said.
Watertown, Aberdeen, Brookings and Sioux Falls are cities in South Dakota that have made the change in the past 20 years.
"It would be good for Rapid City because, potentially, it would reduce the number of elected officials that would give us a better chance of high quality versus high quantity," he said in November. "It would put people more in charge of how we govern ourselves from here on out. If there is to be a change, just like in the case of the constitution, all of the changes to the city charter have to go back to the people for a vote."
The committee would be responsible for investigating the benefits of home rule, noting pros and cons; compare and contrast home rule versus Dillon's rule; and to assemble a draft home rule charter for consideration.
Ultimately, Rapid City voters would have to decide whether or not to move from a Dillon's rule charter or a home rule charter.
Allender said on Wednesday that if the City Council approves the nominees, the Home Rule Charter Committee will have their first meeting via teleconference on May 7.
The volunteer committee will study home rule for up to one year and then make a recommendation to the mayor and City Council on whether the members believe it will work for the city.
