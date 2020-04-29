19 volunteers nominated for Home Rule Charter Commitee

Watertown, Aberdeen, Brookings and Sioux Falls are cities in South Dakota that have made the change in the past 20 years.

"It would be good for Rapid City because, potentially, it would reduce the number of elected officials that would give us a better chance of high quality versus high quantity," he said in November. "It would put people more in charge of how we govern ourselves from here on out. If there is to be a change, just like in the case of the constitution, all of the changes to the city charter have to go back to the people for a vote."

The committee would be responsible for investigating the benefits of home rule, noting pros and cons; compare and contrast home rule versus Dillon's rule; and to assemble a draft home rule charter for consideration.

Ultimately, Rapid City voters would have to decide whether or not to move from a Dillon's rule charter or a home rule charter.

Allender said on Wednesday that if the City Council approves the nominees, the Home Rule Charter Committee will have their first meeting via teleconference on May 7.

The volunteer committee will study home rule for up to one year and then make a recommendation to the mayor and City Council on whether the members believe it will work for the city.

Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

