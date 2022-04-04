19-year-old man dies two weeks after being shot at Grand Gateway Hotel

The 19-year-old shot at the Grand Gateway Hotel died Sunday in the hospital.

Myron Pourier of Porcupine died from his injuries in the hospital following the shooting on March 19, the Rapid City Police Department announced Monday afternoon.

The suspect, Quincy Bear Robe, is currently charged with aggravated assault and commission of a felony with a firearm. The police department said in a press release that the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office is in the process of reviewing the charges.

Bear Robe is in custody at the Pennington County Jail. His bond was set at $1 million cash. He made his initial court appearance March 22.

Rapid City police officers were dispatched to the Grand Gateway Hotel around 4:30 a.m. that Saturday after a report of a disturbance at 1721 N. Lacrosse Street. Once on scene, they were notified a gun had been fired in one of the rooms. Police then found Pourier and rendered first aid.

After interviews with witnesses, Bear Robe was arrested. Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the police department, previously said that alcohol was a factor in the shooting.

Following the shooting, one of the hotel's owners made racist comments on Facebook stating Native Americans would be banned from the hotel's property as well as Cheers Lounge. NDN Collective members attempted to rent rooms the week following the comments on social media and claim they were denied rooms. The organization has since filed a federal class action civil rights lawsuit against the hotel, its owners and its parent company.

A preliminary hearing is now scheduled for Bear Robe at 1:30 p.m. April 13.

