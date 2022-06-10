1972 Black Hills Flood: 50 years of marriage mingle with memories of flood

On June 9, 1972, Gary and Donna Kluthe were in Colorado Springs, Colorado celebrating their honeymoon when they received a phone call that a flood destroyed their home in Rapid City.

Gary and Donna were married on June 3, 1972, in Napoleon, North Dakota, but their new home together was situated right on the banks of Rapid Creek — they’d been there mere days after their wedding to drop off wedding gifts before leaving for Colorado Springs.

Gary was from Rapid City, Donna from North Dakota — they were ready to start their lives together in Rapid City. They just hadn’t planned on it starting the way it did.

They didn’t expect to return to Gary’s hometown to find 238 dead, 3,000 injured or their newlywed home among the 1,335 homes destroyed.

“We didn’t even open them,” Gary said of their wedding gifts.

The couple received a phone call from Gary’s dad. He said there was a terrible flood, but not to hurry home.

“Well, we just got in the car and took off,” Gary said.

Newlyweds with just one bag between them, the Kluthes had no idea what awaited them in their new life back home.

Obstacles, literal and figurative, kept them out of Rapid City on their first attempt back in. Washed out bridges and roads rerouted them to Gary’s dad’s ranch in Nemo for night one. Gary was able to catch a ride into town the next day to Jackson Boulevard.

He walked the few blocks from Jackson Boulevard to where his and Donna’s house should have been.

What he found was a vacant lot with skid marks in the mud. Their entire house had slid into the creek. The water wall that broke Canyon Lake Dam came straight through it.

Gary found Donna’s car smashed under a house a few blocks downstream — a yellow Ford Mustang she had just paid off. A small price to pay compared to what so many had lost, they said.

The car and a serving tray the couple received for their wedding were all they ever found of their worldly possessions.

The Kluthes learned their neighbors on both sides had died in the flood. They saw people walking through rubble, looking for lost family members. They remembered one man looking for his mother, and the National Guard presence.

The National Guard in Rapid City during the aftermath was something near and dear to Gary, having just been discharged from serving in the National Guard himself. They were fortuitously at camp that weekend in the Black Hills.

“Thank God for them,” Gary said. “They did an amazing job of saving lives.”

So many helped, he said. If there was anyone nearby that hadn’t been in the flood, they were helping.

Gary’s dad saved some lives that night. He’d grown up on a ranch watching the weather. Not only did he have the ranch in Nemo, but also a home in Rapid City. Gary's dad had been watching the storms that night, from his house across from Arrowhead Country Club. He was able to warn a number of people to get out in time.

“We were blessed that we were gone,” Gary said. “I'm certain I would have felt a need to stay and protect our home, and likely would have perished, too.”

Their life together was now starting with that small bag they’d packed for their honeymoon and a small, one-bedroom apartment.

“It was years before I stopped looking for things,” Gary said, expecting to find basic household items that’d been washed away.

Both Donna and Gary reflected on the sheer power of the water, Gary remembering a time he helped move a refrigerator during a move, and its leaden weight. Not only did the water move the refrigerator, he marveled, but the entire house, too.

Donna remembered trying to cross a creek the day they tried to return to Rapid City. Not even up to her knees, it almost swept her off her feet. She remembered feeling there was no way she could go forward. She could barely stay upright.

The power of that water had forever changed the city Gary grew up in. He remembered blocks of World War II era houses, and the house his great grandfather lived in. All of it — gone.

“Today, when someone wants to encroach upon the floodplain, my thought is — you weren’t here,” Gary said.

While Gary and Donna weren’t in town to witness the flood, images of the aftermath are firmly ingrained. Mobile homes blocking bridges, cars jammed underneath bridges, and homes obliterated. Donna remembered the pumpkin from Storybook Island floating through the windows of a store and landing in a parking lot.

“I realized for myself that, you know what, it’s all just stuff,” Donna said. “And the older we get, I think the less important it is to have our stuff. It puts a perspective on being materialistic.”

Fifty years later, as Gary and Donna remember the devastation they came home to, they’re also celebrating 50 years of marriage. A bittersweet anniversary, the overwhelming sentiment is gratitude. They saw the life they had planned literally slide away.

But they still had each other, when so many didn’t.

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com–

