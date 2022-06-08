1972 Black Hills Flood: Ellsworth airman comes to the rescue

Thirty-five year old Ezra “Dean” Long got a knock on his door at 5 a.m. the morning of June 10, 1972. He was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Box Elder, and opened the door to a still-dark sky and a security policeman.

“Is that your boat?” the policeman asked.

Long, living on base, was completely unaware of the horror that had transpired over the past five hours in Rapid City — 238 dead, over 3,000 injured, 1,335 homes destroyed and 2,820 damaged. More than 200 businesses had been ruined, over 5,000 cars were demolished and the damage had totaled $66 million in Rapid City alone.

As far as he knew, they’d experienced heavy rains. When the policeman asked for his boat to assist in a rescue mission, he knew he’d missed more than a rainstorm.

Without hesitation, Long grabbed his boat and a friend and they began an effort against the swirling waters of Box Elder Creek in search of survivors that would slowly paint the picture of the devastation that had occurred, still fresh in his mind 50 years later.

“It was about a half a mile wide and rushing along pretty good,” Long said of Box Elder Creek.

He described a swift current when they encountered their first group of survivors: 11 people perched on top of a trailer roof tipped against a telephone pole. He never asked how they got up there, he said, a common theme of the day — there wasn’t time to think. Just act.

“We were just getting people here and there from rooftops,” Long said.

The team had been told that six or seven people had already drowned in the area.

While Box Elder Creek wasn’t raging like downtown Rapid City, Long described it as a “circuitous route,” creating a swirling vortex they battled as they tried to reach the 11 stranded on the trailer roof.

“I was trying to work towards the trailer and all of a sudden the motor goes and we went swirling downstream,” Long said.

He lurched a large piece of plastic from the boat’s propeller that had caused the motor to stall, before taking 10 minutes to regain progress and positioning he’d lost in half a minute.

Long recalled being vigilant of where the railroad tracks should be, knowing if they hit the motor, “they’d be done.”

Fighting to make headway against the current, they battled their way to the trailer and took two at a time, eventually transporting all 11 safely to solid ground. The base had brought a bus to transport survivors.

Their final rescue on Box Elder Creek was an elderly couple taking refuge on the roof of their small white house, the edge of the roof barely higher than the boat. Long was able to lift the woman over the deck and into the boat, with the man sliding backwards over the deck, anchoring himself with leather-soled shoes on the slippery wood.

As Long helped him from the deck onto the boat, he told him “I’m sorry it’s not a very good rescue boat.”

“And this I won’t forget,” Long said. “He turned around with tears streaming down his face eyes and said, 'Mister, this is the best rescue boat I’ve ever seen.'”

Their final mission in Box Elder led to their first in Rapid City. No sooner had they parked his boat when a radio call came in from Search and Rescue. They needed a small boat downtown near Franklin Street.

Long's friend had a small nine-horsepower motor fishing boat, so they made their way into the remnants of downtown Rapid City, finding what had once been solid ground essentially transformed into a small island, trapping 13 people.

The National Guard had been trying to throw a line across to the island, coming up short. Long and his friend supplied their fishing boat as a means to reach the island, using a rope and pulley system of sorts to get the little nine-horse motor across the battling current and back.

The tedious process involved transporting one person at a time, and Long’s friend Gary running the motor “wide opened” while Long pulled hand over hand on a larger line attached by the National Guard to get the boat back across.

Long said he met two heroes on that island. One was already deceased: the body of a fireman who had died trying to warn people of the incoming flood. They took his body last.

“I didn’t know who he was, but he had fireman gear on. I’m pretty sure I knew why he was there,” Long said.

The other was a woman, about 65 years old, with her adult daughter with a disability. The woman had stood through the night, water up to her chest, supporting her daughter on a mattress to keep her from drowning.

The woman asked that her daughter be taken across before her, which they did.

At one point, as they were making their way across, the current “hit wrong,” Long said, taking the nose of the fishing boat under. The harder he pulled, the further down it went. Knowing he had to get out, he plunged into the rushing water, holding on for dear life to a safety line that did its job, attached by the National Guard. He eventually got his arm over the side and climbed back in.

Like so many moments that day, Long said he didn’t have time to think if he’d make it back in the boat.

Thankfully he did, and they were able to get all 13 across.

Long and his friend had one final task — a woman they worked with at the base hospital lived in town. They knew where she lived, and wanted to make sure she was OK.

They reached what should have been her house in the Braeburn Addition around 6 p.m. All they found was foundations — nothing to even identify which house was hers.

They would later learn that Frankie, their friend, had made it out — the only one in her neighborhood. Long said he talked to her about that night, and learned she had spent the night in their attic with her 96-year-old father-in-law.

Looking back, Long remembered how tired he was. He was tired for two weeks after that, he recalled.

He also remembered his reliance on his faith.

“I feel [God] took care of us,” Long said, “but the question might be, why didn’t he take care of everybody else? That’s a hard question.”

He pondered so many what-ifs that could have brought a different outcome to him or his family, that so many others suffered.

“We were fortunate,” he said.

Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com

