1972 Black Hills Flood: 'I’m a reporter, I need to get out there'

Editor's note: This is the first in a four-part series talking with former Rapid City Daily Journal employees and what they remember from their perspective covering the 1972 flood.

Fresh out of college and less than two weeks since he was hired to be an obituary writer, Harold Higgins was about as green of a reporter as one could be.

Higgins moved to Rapid City where he had rented an apartment on the bottom floor of a house in between Fifth and Sixth streets, just on the north side of Rapid Creek.

Higgins was so new to Rapid City, he hardly knew the streets. He said he figured out how to get from his apartment to work. But that was about it.

“I was broke. It took me a couple of days, just kind of sponging off friends until I could get an apartment… It was a basement apartment, very nice little basement apartment in the basement in a house right up against Rapid Creek, the back you walked out of the backyard, and there was a creek,” Higgins said.

While at home the night the rain began to come down, Higgins said he recalled the warnings scroll across the KOTA television station about heavy rains and possible flooding along Rapid Creek.

“I thought well, OK, two things. Number one, I'm a reporter, I need to grab my camera and get out there and see if I can get some pictures,” he said. “As well as I'll be able to get a handle on how high the creek is near my house. And just whatever the situation is.”

With his camera bag in hand, Higgins walked across his neighbors' yards to avoid the water which was already beginning to fill the streets.

As he made his way over toward the Fifth Street bridge, he could see the water was rising faster than he thought.

“Not only was it pitch black in the rain, I couldn't see where I could get out of the water. So I thought I better get up that bridge,” Higgins said. “So I just got up to the bridge and that must have been when the dam broke or just before because that's when that big wave came down the road.”

Higgins said a split-second decision to grab onto a mailbox to pull himself out of the water to reach the bridge probably saved his life, as he was able to prevent himself from being swept away by the current and managed to cross the bridge before it went underwater.

“I thought, ‘OK, well, what do I do now?’ And, of course, I was the young cub reporter, I thought, ‘Well, I guess I better start reporting on this,’” he said.

Being new to the Journal and the area, Higgins was unsure of the police department’s location but knew the fire department was just around the corner from the Journal as he passed it on his way to work — the few days he had been on the job.

Not knowing if anyone was at the Journal, Higgins wanted to see if they had any assignments for him to cover — only to find the newsroom empty at the time. So he decided to head back over to the fire department.

Higgins said most of the fire trucks were already out except for one that was stuck because one of the doors in the front didn’t fully open. Whether it was the power outage or the door had come off the track, Higgins wasn’t sure.

Eventually the truck got out. Then, Rapid City Fire Chief Ken Johnson asked for volunteers to help in rescue operations. Higgins immediately volunteered.

“I thought if there's going to be any news or photographs. Maybe this is where it's going to be for me,” he said.

As the truck got out, Higgins was joined by four other men from Ellsworth Air Force Base. The men in the fire truck headed out looking for people.

“There were people who needed help but sometimes there was no way we could get to them. There were a couple instances where we did kind of the human chain thing and helped pull some people out of the water who were kind of floundering out there,” Higgins said. “I don't even remember how long it went on. I'm sure it went on for hours but it seemed like in my memories like in minutes.”

All throughout the night, they pulled people from partially submerged vehicles.

With power out, the fire department was using a portable radio from a pickup truck they had taken for communication. As they were investigating a report of children stranded on top of a house trailer, they all went down a safety line along railroad tracks shouting and using flashlights producing no results. So they headed back to the truck.

Once back at the truck, faint shouts were heard from the location they had just been, so they all went back down the safety line again with a fireman shouting, "Everybody hold onto the damn rope, I don't want to see anybody let go of it."

They found a middle-aged man who appeared to be in shock as the source of the shouts. They were able to carry him out of the water and back to the truck.

Despite numerous buildings on fire throughout the night, Johnson had already established rescuing people was more important than any burning buildings.

As it got to be daylight, Higgins headed back to the Journal’s building where he found some of his bosses and coworkers now hard at work gathering and writing news stories of the night’s event.

Friday night’s power outage forced the Journal to miss printing of their Saturday edition entirely, leaving Sunday as the first edition since the flood.

Soaking wet, covered in mud, the Journal's Wire Editor Jerry Mashek told Higgins to write up something brief to put across the AP wire as he was one of the first reporters to provide firsthand reports of what happened.

“They had already sent a couple of (para)graphs about the flood and that there was a flood in Rapid City, but of course at that point we didn't know the death toll or how much damage there was,” Higgins said.

For the remainder of the day, Higgins said he stayed in the office making calls, helping out the other reporters, doing cut lines for the Journal’s staff photographer Don Polovich and helping out where he could.

“I spent most of the time trying to get information and generally being stumped most of the time,” Higgins said.

Nearly a full 24 hours since he first left his apartment, Higgins finally headed back home.

“Where I crossed the bridge to see where my house was. It was completely obliterated. There was nothing, zero, nothing standing there,” he said. “Somebody else told me and I don't remember exactly when, but somebody in the area told me that the house had caught on fire and just burned down and just disintegrated.”

With nothing but the clothes on his back, and his mud-clogged camera, Higgins stayed with fellow Journal reporter Ron Bender for the next few nights.

“Literally my shoes started just kind of falling apart and the seams started coming apart on my blue jeans as well,” he said. “I went to the Red Cross. And they gave me a complete new outfit of clothes, jeans and shirts.

“And you know, one outfit such as one pair of jeans and a shirt and I forgot there's a voucher token or something that I could go to. I think I went into the Red Wing Shoe Store to get a new pair of boots. They had to replace my clothes so quite literally all I had — zero, nothing.”

For the next few weeks, it was an all-hands-on-deck situation in the newsroom with everyone doing their part to cover the news.

“It was obviously a big event, everybody was pumped up about trying to get the paper out because we knew we had a public service,” Higgins said. “Not only the stories so that people could get the context to what had happened, but we also want to start to get the public service information out about where to get water, where to get help... We were starting to get the names of people who had died in the flood so we were starting to collect those names as well as the missing.”

Higgins said he spent a couple more weeks as a reporter before returning to his post as an obituary writer.

One particular story that always stuck with him was reporting on the identification of victims and the grief that family and friends felt in receiving the bad news.

“People are anxious. When people are grieving or they're worried about a missing person they think surely there must be a mistake. Surely they've found my relative and they've made a mistake of some sort, but I don't believe that was the case,” Higgins said.

Searchers would collect the bodies, where they were transported to one central funeral home in hopes of being identified quickly. Bodies were laid out pending identification, before being stored in refrigerated trailers.

But for many, it wasn’t as easy as finding a driver’s license or other easily accessible pieces of identification. Not only were the victims treated rough by the flood, but quite often bodies had sat out for several days.

Higgins said the task of helping to identify the victims went to Bernie Christenson, with the Division of Criminal Investigation.

“It's hard for people to realize the conditions and the trauma of what went on in that water in that creek. I think those guys were being as careful as they could,” Higgins said.

Higgins went on to have a long career in newspapers including stints in Aberdeen, California, Colorado and eventually as the publisher of the St. Paul (Minn.) Pioneer Press before retiring. He currently resides in the Denver metropolitan area.

“I had a long career in the newspaper business and was in a lot of cities,” Higgins said. “I remember people from those other jobs, those other newspapers, those other cities, but not as vividly as I remember them — the people I was in the newsroom with at the Journal.”

