1972 Black Hills Flood: Keystone marks town's start, deadly flood

The newly incorporated town of Keystone was nearly destroyed by the June 1972 flooding that devastated Rapid City. Keystone will celebrate its 50th anniversary by remembering the flood and focusing on the strength and perseverance of its residents.

Keystone was founded as a mining settlement in 1883, but it officially became a municipality on June 8, 1972 — and flooded the next day.

“The town’s official start and destruction is all linked together. People forget that because it was overshadowed by tragedy (in Rapid City),” said Cassandra Ott, Keystone finance officer.

Keystone will observe and celebrate its dual 50th anniversaries with three days of special events and the release of a new book, “Keystone Remembers.” The book includes stories that were collected for the 40th anniversary, and it adds new stories and before-and-after photos of downtown Keystone.

“It’s a time of sorrow and of joy,” Ott said. “We’re trying to focus on the resiliency of the community because they did rebuild. They didn’t have much option. Keystone was flooded and (locals) needed to have a tourist season.”

Keystone’s 50th anniversary observances begin at 4 p.m. Thursday with a remembrance ceremony at Keystone Community Center gym. Special guests will include a representative from the Small Business Administration, which Ott said was influential in rebuilding Keystone after the flood by offering affordable loans so business owners could rebuild. Ott said the town hopes individuals from the National Guard, Custer County Sheriff’s Office and the Red Cross, who offered emergency support services during and after the flooding, also will attend.

“We’ve invited a lot of people who lived through the flood so we can remember the victims and their own trauma through that day,” Ott said.

The mood turns celebratory on Friday, when a parade to mark the town’s 50th anniversary will travel through Keystone at 11 a.m. The town of 240 year-round residents will gather after the parade for a community barbecue in Watson Park. An awards ceremony will honor businesses that have been in Keystone for the past 50 years, and some of the families that have been influential in Keystone will be recognized, Ott said.

Some lawmakers, including Gov. Kristi Noem, have been invited to attend. Additionally, a guest speaker will talk about the 1880 Train’s role in Keystone through the years, and a master of the Lakota hoop dance, Dallas Chief Eagle, will give a presentation.

The Keystone Historical Museum, 410 Third Street, will host a ceremony at 3 p.m. Friday to recognize a special flood exhibit at the museum and the release of the book “Keystone Remembers.”

“Keystone Remembers” documents stories from more than 60 flood survivors, along with photos and logistical information about the flood, according to Casey Sullivan, Keystone Historical Museum director. The book can be purchased at Friday's ceremony and at the museum after that.

“We have several artifacts at the museum directly linked to the flood,” Sullivan said of the flood exhibit. “We focus a lot on the recovery and rebuilding of the town and the organizations that helped do that. We’ll have an assortment of things that try to honor and represent everything.”

Special events continue Saturday for kids and adults. The Black Hills Volkssport Association is sponsoring a Keystone Remembrance 50th Anniversary Flood Walk. Registration will be from 8 to 11 a.m. at the picnic shelter behind Keystone Community Center and Library on Highway 40 east of Keystone. The fee is $3 per walker.

Walkers must finish by 2 p.m. There will be 5K and 10K routes to follow, where walkers can see signs showing the destruction of the 1972 flood. For more information about the flood walk, call 605-574-3278 or go to bhva.org.

The town of Keystone will host a kids’ carnival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Watson Park. Kids can enjoy inflatable bouncy castles, food, face painting and more.

Watson Park itself is something of a memorial to the flood. The park is named for the family who donated the land to Keystone. In 1972, March Watson lived in a house on creekside property that’s now the park. When Keystone flooded, rescuers in a boat got March out of her house. Water had risen so high that March was on her kitchen table when her rescuers arrived, Ott said.

A rare event

Keystone officials have since learned the flooding that swept through the town on June 9, 1972 is considered a 500-year flood, Ott said. Nearly 15 inches of rain fell in six hours.

“The flood waters came down from Mount Rushmore on Grizzly Creek. It came through town and took out a campground,” she said. “There were cabins and … most of the people that passed away were staying in the campground.”

The campground was located on Roy Street, where Dahl’s Chainsaw Art is now.

Pennington County was overwhelmed with the Rapid Creek flooding. Custer County, the National Guard and the Red Cross aided Keystone, Ott said. The disaster in Rapid City was so overwhelming that many people there didn’t even know Keystone had flooded too until a day or two later.

“We had the National Guard putting in bridges. We had the Red Cross giving people shots so they wouldn’t get sick and giving people tents to stay in,” Ott said. “All of our bridges are the same age. They all got demolished at the same time and got rebuilt at the same time.”

Chaos at the time in the flooded communities caused confusion about the numbers of people who died in the flood, but Ott said no Keystone residents are believed to have perished. The flood victims in Keystone were about a dozen tourists – including a mother and her children from Pennsylvania – who were staying at a local campground.

Although that campground is gone, much of Keystone looks similar to the way it was in the 1970s, Ott said, because townspeople rebuilt quickly.

“Rapid City was one of the first towns in the country to say ‘No, we’re not letting people rebuild in the floodway,’” Ott said. “That didn’t happen in Keystone and Keystone relies on tourism. It did then and it does now. People were anxious to rebuild as fast as possible in order to take advantage of whatever summer they could.”

“Keystone is in a canyon. There aren’t a lot of places to build that aren’t in the floodway,” she said.

The newly incorporated town didn’t yet have much authority to stop people from rebuilding, Ott said, so owners of many buildings “dug the mud out and fixed them up and they kept going.”

Over the past 50 years, the town has put some laws in place about building in the floodway. Engineering firm AE2S recently conducted a flood study for the town of Keystone. Although Keystone has experienced some other flooding since 1972, none have been as severe.

“We do abide by FEMA’s rules. That’s why we got the flood study done, so we can know where those boundaries are and where we should be regulating (building),” Ott said.

The study had to be approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Ott said. The study concluded the 1972 flood was a very rare event. The odds of another 1972-type flood occurring are one in 500, according to the flood study research.

