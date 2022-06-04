1972 Black Hills Flood: New book recounts survivors' stories

“Surviving the ‘72 Flood” tells of many tragic losses that occurred on June 9, 1972, but its stories and photos also document Rapid City residents’ survival, luck, cleanup, heroism and hope.

Award-winning journalist Seth Tupper and award-winning photographer Johnny Sundby, both of Rapid City, produced a new book “Surviving the ‘72 Flood: Eyewitness Accounts from One of the Nation’s Deadliest Disasters.”

Through personal interviews, photos and research from historical documents, the book recounts 27 survivors’ harrowing experiences. Text on the book’s back cover explains factors that contributed to the disaster:

“A line of thunderstorms hovered over the Black Hills of South Dakota and dumped up to 15 inches of rain in some locations over a span of only six hours. Thousands of people in Rapid City lived and worked along the banks of Rapid Creek, at the foot of the Black Hills. When a flood surge struck the city that night, many people in the floodplain were unprepared for the scale of the disaster.”

Tupper and Sundby initially planned about a dozen interviews and photos but kept finding more flood survivors willing to share their stories, Sundby said. Almost all the interviews and photo shoots took place at the locations where disaster struck on June 9, 1972.

“We have had some people say, ‘Why would you want to make people relive this painful event?’” Tupper said. “Some won’t want to. It is still too painful to relive the flood, but really we did the book to preserve the history. By the 75th anniversary, a lot of survivors will be gone. Every story not recorded is one lost.”

Tupper and Sundby both said preserving the flood history is vital to help new generations – and newcomers to Rapid City who don’t know about the flood – understand the importance of keeping the floodplain open and preventing development there.

“When you hear some of the firsthand accounts of what people went through, that gives you a whole new perspective,” Tupper said. “When survivors say, ‘We don’t ever want this to happen again,’ it’s very affecting, and that history should be preserved so that when those debates open in the future, people have things to reflect back on to see how terrible this really was.”

Many of the survivors in the book were young adults in their teens and early 20s at the time of the flood, and they’re now in their 60s or older. Ozzie Osheim, now 95, tells of working in a funeral home inundated with flood victims and encountering families who sometimes came back day after day searching for missing loved ones.

“History has to be preserved,” Sundby said. “All these stories have to be recorded in part so people respect Rapid Creek and respect the laws of the city to establish the greenway. I think that’s one of the most important things. A lot of people are wanting to develop things in the greenway and the less they know about the flood, the more they will want to do that into the future.”

Sundby was born and raised in Rapid City. His fifth birthday was June 10, 1972. His family lived near Pinedale Elementary School, so their home wasn’t flooded. He recalls that his aunt and uncle’s home was lost, so they brought their belongings and took refuge at Sundby's house. He said that he, like others in the city whose homes were farther from the path of destruction, didn’t realize until days later how devastating the flood had been.

“It’s important to realize how much power can be unleashed from Rapid Creek after a big rain storm,” Sundby said.

For those who lost homes and loved ones in the flood, Tupper said the pain is still evident. Two interviews that affected him most deeply were with Mike Faust and Kay Schriever. On the night of the flood, they were two teenagers who didn’t know each other well but happened to be in the same car cruising through the city.

“It was a Friday night and they got caught in rising water near the Rushmore Building on West Main. The water was rising so fast. Kay got out and ran to the fire escape and all the others got stuck in the water,” Tupper said.

There were six teenagers in the car. Three lived and three died. One of those who died was Schriever’s friend Gayle Nemeti, 17. She got out of the car and was near the Payless building when a back wall blew out. Her body was found among the debris. Schriever was asked to identify Nemeti’s body at an overwhelmed funeral home.

Sundby photographed Schriever for the book on the fire escape where she took refuge from flood waters.

“Her emotions were very raw,” Tupper said. “To stand there and hear her tell that story, you start to (understand) the terrible toll it took, the way they’ve had to carry that pain and suffering the rest of their lives.

“Hearing her talk about her friend, the pain was just as fresh as maybe it happened yesterday. It was a real eye-opener,” he said.

Conducting the interviews and photo shoots at the locations where tragedy struck was the right decision, Sundby said, because it seemed to aid survivors in remembering details as they talked about their experiences.

“People were so open about sharing their stories,” Sundby said. “The environmental portraits say a lot about how the city has changed.”

While “Surviving the ‘72 Flood” is a series of historical and cautionary tales, it’s also a testament to people’s resilience.

“There’s so many people that saw it happen, actually saw their loves ones swept away. It’s terrible, but I was amazed at the way they were able to pick up and carry on and live productive lives,” Tupper said.

South Dakota Public Broadcasting has created a companion documentary and podcast, “Surviving the ‘72 Flood.” Those can be found at sdpb.org/flood along with other content about the 1972 flood.

The documentary will premiere at 6:30 p.m. June 8 as part of special programming at The Journey Museum to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1972 flood. Tupper and Sundby will be signing copies of their book.

“Surviving the ‘72 Flood: Eyewitness Accounts from One of the Nation’s Deadliest Disasters” can be purchased in Rapid City at Books A Million, Found by Weathered Vane, Prairie Edge, Mitzi’s Books, the Hotel Alex Johnson Mercantile, The Journey Museum, and at Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center in Lead, Jenny’s Floral in Custer, Stage Stop Leather & Gifts in Hill City, and at Mount Rushmore Society’s three outlets – 830 Main St. in Rapid City, a bookstore at Mount Rushmore, and at the Rapid City Airport. The book also can be ordered by contacting Sundby at johnnysundby.com or Tupper at sethtupper.com/.

