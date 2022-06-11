1972 Black Hills Flood: Salvation Army gave flood aid despite its own losses

Losing its Rapid City office and its leader within a few hours on June 9, 1972, didn’t deter the Salvation Army from providing aid when disaster struck.

In the first month after the flood, Salvation Army records indicate it served 177,749 meals, distributed 180 tons of clothing and 2,000 cases of disposable diapers, and provided rescue workers with 39,249 sandwiches and 55,812 cups of coffee and cold drinks at 11 mobile canteens.

The emergency aid began on June 9 with volunteers — including local Salvation Army leaders Maj. William Medley and his wife, Maj. Joy Medley — making sandwiches and coffee for first responders and growing numbers of flood evacuees.

“They immediately began making sandwiches until they couldn’t use the Salvation Army building anymore,” said Maj. Vangie O’Neil, the current Rapid City Corps Officer and Black Hills Camp Administrator for the Salvation Army. In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the flood, O’Neil has researched the Salvation Army’s disaster relief efforts.

Amid warnings of an impending flood, William removed the camper from his family’s pickup and went out to try to help flood victims.

“The last I heard from him was about 8 o’clock Friday night when he yelled, ‘Honey, I am going out to Storybook Island to see if I can help,’” Joy said in an interview with the Associated Press.

Storybook Island was hit with a five-foot wall of water when Canyon Lake Dam burst. According to his obituary, William was helping two people into his vehicle when the dam broke. He and his passengers were swept to their deaths.

According to O’Neil, Joy continued making sandwiches throughout the night, not knowing her husband’s fate until the next day. However, Joy later told the Associated Press she soon suspected her husband had been lost to the flood.

“It wasn’t like him not to contact me. He wouldn’t have left me alone all night. Bill would have told someone to get in touch with me. He was just that kind of man,” Joy said.

“I know he was going to help someone when the flood waters caught him,” she said. “He had the keys to the truck in his pocket. They never found the truck.”

Meanwhile that night, Joy and three other women volunteers were forced to evacuate the Salvation Army office. The Salvation Army’s official news publication, The War Cry, later reported Joy left the Salvation Army office in waist-high water.

Joy later wrote about her experience for The War Cry, recalling that two of the three volunteers were terrified of water because they couldn’t swim — but they all waded through the water and got out of the building with whatever food and supplies they could carry.

Joy and the volunteers moved to the city auditorium as the Salvation Army’s emergency mass feeding program continued.

The next day “she went down long enough to identify (her husband’s) body and went back to work making sandwiches,” O’Neil said of Joy.

"There was so much to be done, and only God gave me the strength to work through the nights and days after Bill was gone," Joy wrote in an article for The War Cry.

The Salvation Army was given the major responsibility for distributing food and clothing, The War Cry reported in its July 29, 1972 issue. Canteens were airlifted to Rapid City and dispatched with teams of workers into six areas of Rapid City, all connected by radio.

The city auditorium became the chief distribution point for the tons of food, clothing and cleaning materials distributed. Ellsworth Air Force Base was the receiving point for supplies from around the nation. Commissioner J. Clyde Cox, the territorial commander, visited the area and committed the Salvation Army resources to remain as long as needed. The cost estimate of aid was $510,000, The War Cry reported.

In just the first month after the flood, 50 Salvation Army officers from 11 states directed 2,060 volunteers, who gave 19,812 hours of service.

Flood waters left the Rapid City’s Salvation Army office barely usable, O’Neil said, and the organization moved shortly thereafter to its current location on Cherry Avenue.

William Medley’s death caused shockwaves throughout the organization. He and Joy had been assigned to Rapid City in 1970, and when he died, William was two weeks away from his 24th anniversary with the Salvation Army.

As the flood hit Rapid City, the Salvation Army was conducting its annual national congress in Chicago. Reports indicate that when news of the flood and William’s death was announced, “there was a gasp, then silence” from the shocked crowd of thousands, O’Neil said.

The War Cry reported a memorial service for William Medley was attended by 7,000 to 8,000 people including clergy of all major denominations and faiths, and by First Lady Patricia Nixon. Nixon specifically asked to meet Joy Medley and thanked her for her valiant service, saying “You are a brave girl.”

O’Neil said disaster relief remains part of the Salvation Army’s mission, and volunteers are always needed. For more information or to volunteer, call the Salvation Army of the Black Hills at 605-342-0982.

