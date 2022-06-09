1972 Black Hills Flood: Survivors remember miracles from a night of terror

A night of terror was punctuated with a night of miracles for Warren and Patty Sessink, recalling a dark night 50 years ago defined by three distinct occurrences that made the difference between life and death.

The first was a roadblock.

Warren was on his way home from work at the Rapid City K-Mart on a hot and humid evening in June. He didn’t remember a lot of rain, just the heat. He left at 6 p.m. on the dot — a time that would make all the difference.

He headed up the highway to Rapid Canyon like any other evening. He found the entrance flanked with police cars — the first indication that this night would be different. He wasn’t sure why, but they were preparing to stop letting traffic in. Warren was the last car through.

Had he left work one minute later, that would have been a different car.

While he didn’t realize it at the moment, his timing may have saved his wife’s life. Patty was nearly nine months pregnant and at home with their 17-month-old son Brian. Patty later admitted that had Warren not made it back to them that evening, she never would have left the house.

But Warren did make it through and back to Patty for what began as a pleasant evening meal, consisting of leftovers from Warren’s birthday dinner two days earlier.

With no warning systems or blaring alerts, it was the Sessink’s garbage cans that sounded the alarm that night. The racket of their garbage cans crashing along with charging water startled them.

“It sort of shook me up,” Warren said.

Prompted to look out the window, Warren and Patty saw rain “coming down in buckets,” laced with lightning and thunder.

Patty gauged their evolving perspective that night through her tomato plants, the baseline for a priority meter of sorts. She had planted tomatoes earlier that day, and as the rain fell, her first thought was for her plants. They’d be ruined.

As the night progressed, so did their concerns. By 7 p.m., concern had grown from the tomatoes to the house. And it “wasn’t much longer till the house didn’t matter,” Warren said. It was their lives.

'We're going'

Their neighbors were undeterred, using the past three or four decades as a barometer of what they thought was harmless rain. One said she was going to curl up with a book and go to sleep.

Warren made a different call. That was miracle number two, they said. He was the only one in their entire neighborhood convinced they had to get to higher ground.

“He said, 'Get a sturdy pair of shoes. Get Brian. And we're going,'” Patty said.

The car was no longer an option, so they set out on foot. Warren grabbed their son Brian and “we just climbed up,” he said.

They followed their street back out to the main road along the highway, spotting some property with a guesthouse. While not much higher than their own house, it was on higher ground. There was room in the inn, and the owners happily obliged, Warren said, providing what would prove to be a temporary respite.

As they waited, they noticed the water beginning to recede. A deceptive omen, Warren decided to venture back down to their own house and survey the damage, leaving Patty and their two children in the guesthouse.

He found four inches of mud caked to their floors, and a neighbor to swap complaints with. They talked about the gnarly cleanup to come until Warren noticed the water was rising again.

His only thought now was getting back to Patty. The water continued to rise as he waded back uphill toward the guesthouse.

On his way back, the Sessink’s third miracle occurred — Warren looked up. Not just up the road, but higher. He happened to spy light floating in the distance, high above the guesthouse.

National Guardsman risks everything

They were flashlights. And they belonged to members of the National Guard.

“I think we’d better get out of here,” Warren told Patty. The water was rising too quickly.

Warren looked to the flashlights. He went outside, waded across the water, and yelled. Trying to get their attention, he screamed over the crashing debris and pouring rain that he had a nine-months-pregnant woman in the house and they needed to get out.

He convinced one of the guardsmen to come down — a lifesaver, Patty, said. The guard risked his life to cross the water and come down to meet them at the guesthouse.

“I said to Patty, just hang on to him,” Warren said.

The rain was coming down hard and the water was chest-high, Patty said. She remembered stepping down off the porch of the guesthouse, uncertain if she’d be able to touch bottom.

They clung to anything they could for dear life — the guard, fencing — anything that would help them maintain their footing. One wrong step, they said, and they’d have been uprooted by the crashing debris and swallowed by the water, with no second chances.

Lightning strikes revealed debris from dislodged houses and trees charging through the water.

What Warren described as a “huge, steep” hill lay between them and the safe haven where he’d first spied the flashlights. Two guardsmen hoisted Patty up, arms under her elbows, pushing as fast as they could.

Safely at the top, Patty remembered a moment that felt like eternity — she didn’t see Warren. She didn’t know where he was, or their son Brian. Time froze as her mind spun around endless possibilities.

“I looked around, and there he was,” she said, relief in her voice, as if it’d happened moments ago. “I was so relieved, because I thought he might have been taken in the water.”

He had Brian safely in tow.

Safely on higher ground, their thoughts now turned to getting Patty to a hospital. The National Guard had a jeep, and decided to make a go of it. They didn’t get far.

Both Warren and Patty fought back tears as they paused, remembering what came next.

A wall of water

“We heard that a 15-foot wall of water was coming,” Warren said.

Strangers approaching the jeep painted a bleak picture, warning of people trapped on rooftops down below, screaming for help. Warren and Patty figured they’d made it out of the canyon with minutes to spare.

Driving into the city was no longer an option. The bridge was covered in water. Patty couldn’t get to a hospital. Plan B was a large house even higher up than the embankment they’d climbed earlier. Spotted by the guardsmen, they went up to the owners to ask if Patty, Warren and Brian could spend the night.

“They were so nice to us,” Patty said of the homeowners. “It was a real nasty night, and we were happy to get into a warm house.”

The kindness of strangers was a theme for Warren and Patty that night. They let them sleep in their own bedroom. Many more came. They estimated 15-20 people took shelter in that house.

Warren recalled a humorous moment where he polled the assembly of strangers for anyone that might be able to assist him if Patty went into labor.

A hand shot up from the crowd.

“I’m a dentist,” the man announced. That brought them a smile, Warren said — if Patty went into labor, he’d have a dentist to help.

The morning and days after

The night passed and no baby. Morning brought both relief and horror for the survivors.

Knowing a tremendous amount of homes had been destroyed, Warren went in search of a hotel. Unfathomable destruction met him when he reentered the city. A beautiful stone house on his street had been completely leveled. His own home had a water line right up to the ceiling. The front and back walls had been blown out.

Warren found a hotel on a hill called the Star Motel. They set up camp for a week before the owner of the K-Mart Warren worked at offered to put them up in his basement apartment.

Their daughter Laura was born on June 28. Shortly after, they moved back into the Star Motel before Warren’s job took them to Salt Lake City in April 1973.

“It is so amazing how we look back now and we didn’t think much of it at the time — how we narrowly escaped,” Patty said.

Warren’s emotions crept in again, imagining three different futures that didn’t include his wife and children — some not even himself.

“I imagine what my life would have been, if they would have been killed,” Warren said, struggling to complete the sentence. “I can’t imagine. Because I love my wife.”

Heartbreak and gratitude

Warren recalled a customer he spoke with at his store who had his 17-month-old son ripped from his arms during the flood. He never saw his son again. Warren had his son in his arms that night, too — the same age. He thought back to the night he carried Brian through the rain, and up the steep embankment, and how he could have been ripped from his arms at any moment.

He heard the man say “if I could’ve just hung on a little tighter.”

“There was just so much devastation,” Patty said. “It didn’t register right away.”

Mingled with the devastation was overwhelming gratitude, as both Warren and Patty recalled the village that helped them. The strangers who opened their homes, the dentist who offered to help deliver their baby, the National Guard members who saved their lives, and friends who sheltered them after the storm, loaned them a car and watched Brian when Laura was born. For many, they never knew their names, wishing desperately they could thank them.

Warren and Patty live in Michigan now, remembering nothing but kindness from the people of Rapid City.

“And we've had a wonderful life,” Warren said, married 52 years. When the flood came in 1972, they were just starting their lives together.

“When we were walking out along the chain link fence, the sound of the water was so loud, and I yelled out to Warren, 'I love you,'” Patty remembered. “Because I didn't know if that was going to be the end, you know?”

The insignificance of material things and the fragility of life have shaped their perspective since that terrible night in June, Patty said.

“You can, at any time, lose that. And that's the most important thing,” she said.

She described their years together as a gift. They were 34 and 25 when they experienced the flood together, 84 and 75 today.

After coming so close so many times, and the fragility of life “paramount” in Patty’s mind, every year since has been a gift.

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com–

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.