1972 Black Hills Flood: 'That just sticks with you'

Editor's note: This is the final installment in a four-part series talking with former Rapid City Daily Journal employees and what they remember from their perspective covering the 1972 flood.

His photos graced the pages of the Rapid City Journal for decades. From countless Sturgis rallies and buffalo roundups to constant rivalry match-ups between Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens.

But a photograph taken early in his career the morning following the 1972 Black Hills Flood became, over time, one of the most controversial.

On June 11, 1972 the Journal published a photograph from the newspaper’s sole photographer Don Polovich of a woman who was a victim of the disaster that ran across the front page as a representation of the toll the flood had on the people of Rapid City.

Polovich went exploring the damage at Canyon Lake Park first thing that morning with former Rapid City Journal Wire Editor Jerry Mashek and ran into reporter Jack Getz out examining the damage.

“We were walking through Canyon Lake Park and came across this one body, this woman half buried in mud,” Polovich said. “I couldn't remember if I’d taken a picture. And I'm sure Jerry (Mashek) asked me if I had taken a picture and I didn't know. So I purposely then took two pictures. At that point I had noticed my mind was really gone. But I couldn't quite handle everything that was going on.”

The first time the photo ran in the paper, Polovich said there wasn’t much of a negative reaction to the photo. But as time progressed and the photo was republished, it drew more of an objectionable response.

“Each time we ran it we got further away from the date that it was taken. The more negative response we started to get,” Polovich said. “Anybody who was here, and when I say here they lived in Rapid City (at the time), they recognize the event immediately and I think is a healing process for those that were here.

“Most of the complaints about ‘why do we run it again’ is from new people in the town or from out-of-town people. But for the people that went through the flood itself, they use it as a reminder of what can happen.”

Polovich said he believes the photo has run a total of four times throughout the years.

Completely underwater

On the night of the flood, Polovich had just dropped a friend off at the airport and on his way back to town heard that there was a lot of rain coming down in Hisega.

So he grabbed a reporter and darted back out to see how bad it was.

Once into town, Polovich said the water had gotten so intense the road was completely underwater. No one was getting in or out of town.

Polovich said he ended up spending the night in his pickup truck on a hill near Johnson Siding.

“We couldn't get back into town because the water was running so high. The water was probably four to six feet gone across the road which was way past being safe,” he said. “In the morning that water receded quite a bit.”

Even on his way into town that morning, Polovich said he reached a point where there was too much debris on the road and hiked about three miles back along State Highway 44 into town with his camera strapped to his shoulders.

“I remember seeing that the dam was gone, the lake was gone,” Polovich said. “It was full of debris, pickups, houses — it was just a mess and completely unrecognizable.”

“The smell was a mixture of propane, raw sewage and raw mud. That just sticks with you,” he added.

Throughout the morning, Polovich would spend his time taking photos of the devastation. Houses just washed away, vehicles in trees, debris all over.

Images that have continued to stick with Polovich over the decades.

Newsroom chaos

Polovich returned to the office in order to develop the film.

As he returned to the Journal, it became apparent that several reporters were also personally impacted by the flood, but Polovich explicitly recalls rookie reporter Harold Higgins whose apartment was lost in the flood after having been in town less than two weeks.

“We would later joke with (Higgins) that he lost everything he owned, but he hadn’t been here long enough to own anything,” he said.

As Polovich was set to begin developing his film, he encountered a new problem. No running water.

In order to develop prints for the paper, the chemical-tray processing system required water maintained at the same temperature as it was processed through the different chemicals at different stages.

Typically the Journal’s processing room was set up for such a process with a floating sink with running water.

At that time though, the water had been shut off throughout all of Rapid City leaving the Journal in a conundrum.

“We said ‘don't anybody go to the bathroom and flush, we need this water,’” Polovich said with a laugh. “I don’t know what the water temperature was, over 80 maybe 90 degrees and the hotter the temperature the shorter the developing processing time.

“I just took a guess at some of those hoping I would get some kind of image with it and it worked.”

By the afternoon, portions of town had water restored which included the Journal that took a lot of stress off Polovich and darkroom technician Ray Miller’s shoulders in developing film.

Throughout the day, Polovich was not only the Journal’s eyes to the devastation but also for the world to see as his images made it across the Associated Press wire.

Eventually the area was inundated with members of the press who made their way into town to document the destruction.

Working with the national press

Given his knowledge of the town, and having already seen a lot of the damage, Polovich did his best not only to help guide visiting members of the press on where to go but also offering space in the darkroom for photographers to develop their negatives.

“Probably the most famous, the most arrogant was Eddie Adams. He's a Pulitzer Prize winning photographer,” Polovich said. “I was at the top of the stairs (inside the Journal) when he walked in Sunday afternoon. He wanted to know, ‘where can I go to take a picture? Where should I go? Where’s the damage?’

“I said you start here, and go anywhere in town. Go out of this building and go north, you’re going to hit the creek in a 100 yards or so and then you’re on your own.”

Despite how busy the Journal’s newsroom got, Polovich said the staff worked as one cohesive unit. They were more than willing to help each other out, without hesitation.

Polovich even did his best to help out when the local officials asked him.

Identifying the deceased

At the request of local leaders, Polovich went over to the area where victims were being gathered up for identification.

The bodies would be laid out on the floor where he would then take a photograph of each one of the victims’ head and shoulders.

Polovich said when people were looking to identify possible victims, having photographs made it easier to match up descriptions to the images. He also would take photographs to the police station where they were posted.

“If somebody thinks they recognized someone in the photo they were then escorted to a visual sighting,” Polovich said. “The setup was pretty good for what we had at the time.”

Even though his name appeared as the photo credit under numerous images printed in the Rapid City Journal in the first few days, Polovich said he heard his name read aloud on the radio as a missing person.

He said he had to call in himself to report he wasn’t missing and he was in good health.

After the flood

As Polovich continued to cover the devastation past that initial week, he said he was especially amazed at how many vehicles were just washed away in the storm and then gathered up in a giant lot where the current post office is according to Polovich.

“There was just row upon row of cars but people wouldn't claim (them). It was really strange,” he said. “So somebody would come in and say ‘well I have a 1970 Buick’ and they would be escorted through the lot. ‘Is that it?’ ‘No, no, no, no, I don't see it here.’ I know for a fact that some people did recognize their cars and for some reason didn’t claim it.”

Not only did Polovich cover the devastation, he also covered the community’s response.

He said the town "worked its tail off" to get things back together and also learned from the disaster by establishing the greenway.

After covering some of the biggest stories in Rapid City’s modern history, from Wounded Knee to presidential visits and Sturgis rallies to countless high school football and basketball games, on Saturday, December 30, 2006 Don Polovich finally called it a career with the Rapid City Journal after 36 years.

Polovich, who stayed in Rapid City following retirement, recently moved to Mexico to be closer to his daughter and her family.

“Tell people I’m on the beach in Mexico,” Polovich said jokingly.

