1972 flood survivors bring sobering context to conference

Graphs, charts and maps told a story of both devastation and progress at the 2022 South Dakota Hydrology Conference Wednesday in Rapid City, but it was a memory panel discussion of 1972 flood survivors that colored the statistics with flesh and blood.

Mark Anderson, Larry Stetler, Don Konechne and Jerry Wright offered their personal accounts of the devastating 1972 Black Hills Flood to attendees of the conference, bringing context to a morning largely focused on research and lessons learned over the past 50 years. Their recollections told the story of why the data and research are so important.

The 1972 flood, one of the most deadly in U.S. history, dropped 15 inches of rain in six hours and claimed the lives of 238 people.

Mark Anderson recalled a visit to his parents’ house on Jackson Boulevard the evening of June 9, 1972. He was finishing up his sophomore year at Mines, and he and his wife routinely stopped by on Friday nights. They’d heard about heavy rains over Deadwood, but weren’t alarmed.

Around 9:30 p.m., he hopped in his car to investigate the creeks amid darkening clouds and intensifying rains. Anderson's observations weren’t suggestive of the devastation to come, though he said there was a feeling of unease as he returned to his parents’ house.

He recalled the scrolling message at the bottom of their TV screen, and the only warning they would officially receive: “Anyone living immediately adjacent to Rapid Creek should consider evacuation.”

“Should consider,” he repeated. Anderson said streetlights illuminated a wall of water tearing down Jackson Boulevard “like a spillway.”

He described cars floating out of driveways as if they were driven by real people. Morning light revealed a house in the street and dead bodies piled with toe tags — a memory Anderson struggled to articulate.

Larry Stetler remembered his garage “[blowing] up like a bomb hit it” from a wall of debris. He was a 15-year-old paper boy with a route that got significantly shorter the next day, he said. He lost 66 houses on his route that night.

By 8 p.m., the rain was coming down so hard he couldn’t see 10 feet in front of him. His basement was leaking, and he recalled helping his dad lay plywood and bricks. Then the roof started leaking.

When they heard Canyon Lake dam had broken, they knew it was time to get out. His family piled into their car and got to the end of the driveway, but a crashing wall of water and debris ensured that was as far as they got. Stetler had to crawl out of the car window.

At one point, they made a human chain to rescue an inconsolable father, convinced he’d lost his daughter in the floodwaters. Thankfully, she was found the next day.

They spent that night in their attic, refuge from the three feet of water inside their house.

The next morning, he saw a woman who had floated down to their house from the ensuing flood waters on a glass globe. He heard screams that would intensify and then fade, knowing — hoping — the fading meant they were rescued.

“It’s burned right up here (pointing to his head) just like it happened 10 minutes ago,” he said.

At one point, Don Konechne found himself on the hood of a tractor, throwing rope to a flailing neighbor caught in the flood waters. The water had killed the engine.

Everything was under water, he said — roads, the entire valley. He remembered 20 children tied together with rope. A home came down Rapid Creek and shattered into "a million pieces" when it hit a bridge. The first body he saw was a man face down and shirtless, wearing firefighter boots. His yard was full of scattered railroad ties.

It was a horrible night, said Jerry Wright.

“Thank God it was dark,” he said.

Wright saved a baby’s life that day. To this day, he doesn’t know who it was. There were all kinds of heroes doing all kinds of things that day, he said. All four recalled the National Guard, police department and average people, risking their lives to help neighbors and strangers alike, huddled on car tops and clinging to trees.

The devastating picture painted by these four men provided sobering context for a morning spent showcasing lessons learned and tireless efforts to prevent such devastation from ever happening again.

The sessions featured speakers from the U.S. Geological Survey, the National Weather Service, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, among others.

Their presentations highlighted what 50 years of research has taught Rapid City. The stories of Anderson, Stetler, Konechne and Wright stand with many others as a testament to the necessity of this research, and a memorial to those who can’t tell their own.

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com–

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.