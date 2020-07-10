$2.4 million raised to cover legal costs for Mount Rushmore protesters

The group started sharing its Venmo and PayPal pages with a small group of supporters that night in case there were arrests and protesters needed bond money the next day.

The next morning, the group learned that NDN Collective was planning its own fundraising page but its website wasn’t ready yet so Democratic Socialists began sharing its fundraising pages on social media once it learned that arrests were imminent.

Meyer said Venmo and PayPal don’t have metrics that show the number and average amount of donations. But based on email notifications he received, he estimates there were between 30,000 and 40,000 individual donors and the average donation was less than $30.

The platforms also don’t share where people donated from, Meyer said, but donors from Europe, Canada and other countries contacted the organization through email to send money orders. He said the group has not been contacted by any foundation interested in making a large donation.

Meyer said the group plans to shut down its bond fund once it transfers the money to NDN Collective, but may re-launch it in the future to raise bond and legal fees for other people facing criminal charges, not just the Mount Rushmore protesters.