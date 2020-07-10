$2.4 million raised to cover legal costs for Mount Rushmore protesters

Donors from across the nation have helped raise about $2.4 million to support protesters arrested before the July 3 fireworks ceremony at Mount Rushmore.
“This is support by the grassroots, concerned citizen, allies and Indigenous people,” said Michael Johnson, director of advancement at NDN Collective.
Johnson, of the Three Affiliated Tribes of North Dakota, said momentum surrounding Black Lives Matter and other social justice movements have inspired people to learn more about history and find ways to help.
People have a “greater context of equity and potential justice that just hasn’t been around in a while," he said. “There’s a lot of hope and inspiration and people are willing to look at how we can address past ills.”
The donations are “an indication of how widespread the support is” for protesters and action at Mount Rushmore, said Carl Meyer, a member of West River Democratic Socialists.
The money was raised by the Rapid City-based NDN Collective via its Black Hills Legal Defense Fund and West River Democratic Socialists through its West River Bond Fund.
The Black Hills Legal Defense Fund raised about $1.3 million through Friday morning while the West River Bond Fund raised about $1.1 million through Thursday evening. The West River Bond Fund is planning on transferring the money it raised to the Black Hills Legal Defense Fund since NDN Collective has a better infrastructure to manage the money, said Meyer, of Rapid City.
Twenty protesters — including NDN Collective's president — and one counter-protester were arrested June 3 but Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom has told the Journal he anticipates “many more arrests” as law enforcement continues to investigate.
Johnson said the funds will be used for four purposes:
- bond and legal fees for protesters facing criminal charges;
- Travel, housing and other accommodations for protesters attending their court dates;
- Legal fees if anyone is sued in civil court or decides to file excessive force lawsuits against law enforcement;
- Any remaining funds after all criminal and any civil cases have been settled will be used for other legal matters related to the Black Hills.
West River Democratic Socialists — a local chapter of Democratic Socialists of America — created its legal fund through Venmo and PayPal the evening of July 2, the night before the protest near Mount Rushmore, according to a post on its Facebook page.
The group started sharing its Venmo and PayPal pages with a small group of supporters that night in case there were arrests and protesters needed bond money the next day.
The next morning, the group learned that NDN Collective was planning its own fundraising page but its website wasn’t ready yet so Democratic Socialists began sharing its fundraising pages on social media once it learned that arrests were imminent.
Meyer said Venmo and PayPal don’t have metrics that show the number and average amount of donations. But based on email notifications he received, he estimates there were between 30,000 and 40,000 individual donors and the average donation was less than $30.
The platforms also don’t share where people donated from, Meyer said, but donors from Europe, Canada and other countries contacted the organization through email to send money orders. He said the group has not been contacted by any foundation interested in making a large donation.
Meyer said the group plans to shut down its bond fund once it transfers the money to NDN Collective, but may re-launch it in the future to raise bond and legal fees for other people facing criminal charges, not just the Mount Rushmore protesters.
NDN Collective created its the Black Hills Legal Defense Fund — which has a its own advisory board — out of “overabundance of caution” in case people were arrested, Johnson said.
He said about 42,500 people made donations averaging about $31, and they’re coming from states across the U.S. and likely around the world.
It’s “all individually driven,” there’s been “zero institutional philanthropy,” Johnson added.
He said a few foundations offering funds or support have contacted NDN Collective, but the nonprofit has yet to begin conversations with them or accept any help.
Johnson said most of the money was raised over the weekend but some donations are still trickling in. He said the advisory board will discuss if it plans to keep the fund
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.