A 20-year-old Rapid City man was arrested for second-degree murder following a Saturday night stabbing on Highway 16 near Keystone.

Caesar Angelo Duran is accused of fatally stabbing 19-year-old Tyler LaForge following an argument around 10:45 p.m.

Four individuals were riding in a Jeep Cherokee along Highway 16 near Twin Springs Road when the vehicle pulled over. The two males got out and argued, according to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, before LaForge was stabbed.

LaForge got back into the vehicle. The group was able to call 911 and begin driving to the hospital.

Law enforcement met the vehicle and began CPR. An ambulance rushed LaForge to the hospital, but he died of his injuries.

Investigators with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office worked through the night to find Duran and interview the witnesses. Duran is in custody at the Pennington County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.